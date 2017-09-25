Town is turning 100. Teen’s model shows how it was in the beginning.

More Videos 1:31 O'Fallon girls golf on pace to make a run at state Pause 0:57 Broke and in love? Here's some cheap date ideas 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 1:26 Protesters gather at Belleville Square to protest Stockley verdict 1:03 Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity 0:19 Woman arrested after Delmar Loop protest turns violent 0:45 Protest on the Public Square in downtown Belleville 1:41 Combine harvester destroyed in bean field blaze 1:05 Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Artist recreates how Madison County town looked a century ago Kenzie Holzinger, daughter of Randy and Tonya Holzinger, is making a scale model of what Grantfork, Ill. looked like in the early 1900s for the village's centennial celebration on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Take a look at her progress. Kenzie Holzinger, daughter of Randy and Tonya Holzinger, is making a scale model of what Grantfork, Ill. looked like in the early 1900s for the village's centennial celebration on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Take a look at her progress. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

