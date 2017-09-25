In the mood for a horseshoe? Then check out this new metro-east restaurant

More Videos 1:31 O'Fallon girls golf on pace to make a run at state Pause 1:46 An inside look at Tres Caminos Mexican Restaurant in Caseyville 0:57 Broke and in love? Here's some cheap date ideas 3:51 St. Louis cop protests in less than 4 minutes 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:03 Fifteen years later, police still don't know this woman's identity 1:26 Protesters gather at Belleville Square to protest Stockley verdict 1:05 Agitators smash windows in Delmar Loop as Stockley protests turn violent 0:25 Protester confronts police officer in riot gear during Delmar Loop protest 1:47 Belleville West teacher remembered as 'tough but fair' — like a parent Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a look inside Pierron's newest smokehouse styled cafe The Wooden Tie Cafe at 206 Illinois 143 in Pierron, had its soft opening Sept. 22. Learn how the opening went and listen to the cafe's chef speaks a little bit about their smokehouse menu. The Wooden Tie Cafe at 206 Illinois 143 in Pierron, had its soft opening Sept. 22. Learn how the opening went and listen to the cafe's chef speaks a little bit about their smokehouse menu. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

