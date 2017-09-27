The circus is coming to Troy

Breese
Rod & Gun Club to host shooting match
The Breese Rod & Gun Club’s annual shooting match is Sunday, Oct. 1, beginning at noon. There will be still targets and trap shooting. It is at the scenic club grounds, northeast of Breese along Rod-Gun Road. Follow North Walnut Street out of Breese and make a right at Rod-Gun Road. A drawing is at 4 p.m., and there will be good food and cold drinks available.
Marine
Lions Club to hold pancake breakfast
The Marine Lions Club will have an all-you-can-eat pancake and homemade whole-hog pork sausage breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Marine Lions Club, 406 E. Division St. in Marine.
Breakfast includes pancakes, homemade whole-hog pork sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, tea and juice. Prices are $8 for adults; $3 for children ages 4-12; and children 3 and under eat free. All carry-outs are $8.
Troy
Friedens UCC plans sausage dinner
Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center in Troy, will have its annual sausage dinner on Sunday, Oct. 8.
The dinner is served from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Carry-outs and curbside will be available until 6 p.m. (Just phone in your order to 667-6535, and it will be delivered to your car.)
The menu will include all-you-can-eat grilled pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, applesauce, dessert, and beverage.
The cost is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-10, and children 4 and younger eat free. All carry-outs and curbside will cost $10.
If you have any questions, call the church office at 667-6535.
Circus is coming to town
Silver Creek Rotary welcomes the Kelly Miller Circus to town on Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7 in front of R.P. Lumber in Troy with shows at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday.
Advance tickets are $6 for children and $12 for adults and available at these locations through Thursday, Oct. 5: A R Paints and Crafts, FCB Troy, FNB Bank in Troy, Maryville Village Hall, Meineke Car Center in Troy, St. Jacob Village Hall, Scott Credit Union in Troy, TheBANK of Edwardsville in Troy and Glen Carbon, all Troy Early Childhood locations. Discount ticket prices will be honored online at the Kelly Circus website.
The Kelly Miller Circus coloring contest is back again and sponsored by FNB First National Bank in Troy. The contest is open to children ages 3-11 and coloring sheets are available at all ticket outlets and online at the Silver Creek Rotary website. Entries are due by Friday, Sept. 29 and can be submitted to FNB First National Bank, located at 304 Bargraves Blvd. during regular business hours. Winners will be notified on Wednesday, Oct. 4. Three Circus ticket packages will be awarded to the winners in the following age categories: 3, 5, 6, 8, and 9-11 years old.
Garage sales, pumpkin festival, community expo all on tap
The Troy City Wide Garage Sale is set for Saturday, Oct. 7 in the Triad High School parking lot and throughout Troy, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Troy addresses, it is free to participate. The cost is $20 for a space at the high school.
In addition to the garage sale, there will be a Pumpkin Festival and Community Expo, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be many activities for families, including Knockerball, karaoke, mobile gaming, and much more. Some great food is also planned, including the famous pork burgers from TheBANK of Edwardsville, barbecue from the Boy Scouts, food trucks and much more. Any vendor can set up a space for just $20. The chamber encourage individuals, businesses and non-profits to sign up.
Visit the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce website at troymaryvillecoc.com for more information.
Edwardsville
Historical Society program to feature “The Women of Illinois Route 66”
Cheryl Eichar Jett will present a program on the bold women who became part of the Illinois legend of Route 66 for the Madison County Historical Society. The presentation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Madison County Archival Library, 801 N. Main St. in Edwardsville.
The women of Illinois 66 included entrepreneurs who ran theaters, ballrooms, motels and restaurants as well as many divergent personalities and talents from the adventurous Gypsy Coeds to the crusading Mother Jones. Jett tells the tales of these women who worked along Illinois’s 300 miles of Route 66. A slide show accompanies Jett’s presentation on the women and their contributions to what we celebrate as the culture of Route 66.
Jett is a nationally recognized authority on Route 66 and the author of six books, four of them on America’s favorite highway.
MCHS programs are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations. For additional information, call 618-656-7569.
