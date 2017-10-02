Highland cadet graduates basic training at West Point

Cadet Tyler Higgins recently completed Cadet Basic Training at the U.S. Military Academy.
He is the son of Jeffrey and Annette Higgins of Highland. He is the grandson of Oley and Evelyn Bochantin of DuBois, Ill., and Ray and Dorothy Higgins of Trenton.
Higgins entered West Point on July 3 and has successfully completed six weeks of CBT — one of the most challenging events a cadet will encounter over the course of their four years at the academy.
The initial military training program provides cadets with basic skills to instill discipline, pride, cohesion, confidence and a high sense of duty to prepare them for entry into the Corps of Cadets. Areas of summer instruction included first aid, mountaineering, hand grenades, rifle marksmanship and nuclear, biological, and chemical training.
Higgins began classes Aug. 21. The West Point curriculum offers 37 majors balancing physical sciences and engineering with humanities and social sciences leading to a Bachelor of Science degree.
Higgins graduated from Highland High School. He plans to graduate from West Point in 2021 and be commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
The U. S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded in 1802 as America’s first college of engineering and continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country.
