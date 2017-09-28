Highland once had a ‘horse cemetery’

Highland Home Museum and “Shindacher” is today’s story. I’ll start with the Highland Home.
The Highland Home Museum is not scheduled to be open this Saturday, which is Sept. 30. Instead, please head to Grantfork and help them celebrate the village’s centennial.
The Highland Home Museum will be open next week, the 1st Saturday, Oct. 7, starting at 1:30 p.m. with last tour at 3:30 p.m. The Highland Home Museum is located at 1600 Walnut St., on the first floor of the 1912 brick building. If you are young, or still spry, and want to take the old front steps to the Highland Home, please be careful. We would rather that you would come in the new portical entry and exit. There’s plenty of free parking on the right side, in the new driveway, just don’t block the new sidewalk entrance and the entry doors. There’s additional parking in the south parking lot. Come into the two new entrance doors, make two left turns and come back to the elevator in the south hallway. Push the button on the side of the elevator door to call for the elevator. Once inside, push the No. 1 button and come up to the first floor.
We do appreciate all of our Highland Home Museum volunteers. Our hats are off to them with a big thank you. They are very much appreciated. We have three volunteers who have been working in the museum almost every week all of this year: Tom J. Korte, his cousin Larry Korte, and Beverly Hug Strackeljahn. You have been tops, and we appreciate your work very much. Thanks, again and again.
The Highland Home Museum will surprise you, and we hope you will be pleased with all of the Highland memorabilia and that of neighboring towns, old advertising items, Highland area books and pamphlets. The Art Hall is now the entire length of the 1912 hall. The north Farm Room has framed farm photos, smaller old-time farm items and more than a 1,000 photos. Come and enjoy Highland in the past and now. See you on the next Saturday, Oct. 7.
The rest of this column will be, “The Shindacher & Big Sandy.”
This column was originally written by Russell Hoffman, former Highland News Leader, editor. Russ’s retired to Hot Springs, Ark., but he still liked to write. I was writing about Highland history, with my “A Thought to Remember” column, so Russ started with The Shopper’s Review. Russ’s Oct. 30, 2001, column will follow (with permission from Jeff Stratton, owner of The Shopper’s Review. Thanks, Jeff).
We are starting with, “The Shindacher” by Russ Hoffman.
“For years, I heard the old-timers say something like, ‘Oh, that was near the ‘Shindacher.’ I never questioned where or what the Shindacher was. Even worse, I can’t find anyone who knows for sure, how to spell it. (The late) Harry Mueller says ‘acher’ is German for ‘acre,’ and that is a clue…
“Now folks, this is history in print, not just hearsay. Back in 1886, the city of Highland, with City Clerk Alexander Beck, presenting an ordinance to purchase 10 acres of ground two miles east of Highland to be used as a ‘horse cemetery.’ Yep, a horse cemetery! There was a need for a burial place for all of Highland’s dead horses and other animals. First of all, Highland had livery stables, at least three most of the time. Most were near the depot, so the horses could meet the trains, also stables on Cypress and Main streets, and at the brewery. When those old horses died, the original problem was what to do with them. There were no rendering companies, and you couldn’t bury horses in Highland…
“The new ordinance called the 10 acres, two miles east of Highland. ‘The Dead Animal Burial Ground’ ordinance was passed and signed by Mayor Fred B. Suppiger (who had his lumberyard at Broadway and Mulberry). The animals had to be buried deep enough so as not to cause any health problems. The mayor would appoint a superintendent who was in charge of such burials.
“The reason Harry Mueller knew about the Shindacher was that the 10 acres of the Shindacher were across the road, east of his father, Albert Mueller’s farm. Then east to the next road, now called Bluebird Lane.”
Now, the story about Dr. Albert H. Kyle’s great race horse, called “Big Sandy” — or just “Sandy.”
Sandy is said that the horse never lost a race around the 1900s. That story will have to wait till next week, but I will say now that when “Sandy” died, a tombstone was erected in the Shindacher inscribed simply, “Sandy.” Do you have anything to add to this story next week? Any photos? Call 618-654-5005 or 618-303-0082. Thanks.
“When the Shindacher was no longer in use, as horses disappeared in Highland, those 10 acres were sold to Dick Yann and Charlie Beichel. Later, it was sold to Rock Steiner’s son, Wayne ‘Chick’ Steiner, who had a turkey and hog farm, and later he sold the 10 acres under strange circumstances.”
Next week, we’ll tell about “Sandy.”
