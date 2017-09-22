Highland area police briefs: Sept. 15-21

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Ryan M. Unger, 21, of Highland, was arrested by HPD on Sept. 15 on a warrant from St. Clair County for traffic offenses. He was taken to the Madison County Jail.
▪ Shane M. Finch, 31, of Pontoon Beach, was arrested Sept. 17 on a fugitive from justice warrant for allegedly fleeing from Missouri to avoid prosecution after having been charged in Montgomery County, Missouri with burglary. HPD additionally charged him with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while having an expired license.
▪ Karen C. Sloan, 29, of Centralia, was arrested Sept. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a possession of cannabis charge. She was taken to jail.
▪ David A. Taylor, 30, of Highland, was arrested Sept. 19 on a warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of driving while having a suspended/revoked license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having only one headlight/taillight.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Sept. 15
▪ Fadi M. Abohamde, 34, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was charged with possession of a controlled substance for having less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. He was also charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper lane usage, failure to signal for a turn, passing in a no-passing zone, and improper display of license plates/registration sticker.
▪ Jennifer C. Trestrail, 32, of Shiloh, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Sept. 16
▪ No tickets issued.
Sept. 17
▪ Mary Knebel, 63, of Pierron, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Sept. 18
▪ Ralph D. Underwood, 65, of Highland, was charged with failure to yield at an intersection.
Sept. 19
▪ Joseph D. Sewell, 20, of Greenville, was charged with theft for allegedly taking three $100 bills from Ruler Foods.
▪ Rosemary Lawson, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with battery for allegedly grabbing the shirt and scratching the chest of another person.
Sept. 20-21
▪ No tickets issued.
Comments