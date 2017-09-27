Buzzy the Bee and the Drifting Dolphin take off from Marine Village Park during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 and this year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Kevin Heinzmann prepares his balloon, the Drifting Dolphin, for its flight during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 and this year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow. This year the dolphin carried Todd Zobrist and Ty Barr, two paramedics who were asked to fly because of their heroic actions that saved a baby from drowning in Silver Lake earlier this year.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Jan Sines walks in between her two balloons, Kaleidoscope and Buzzy the Bee, as they are prepared for their flight during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 and this year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow. Sines came to the event with her husband Gary, who flew Kaleidoscope while she piloted Buzzy.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
The inside of the Kaleidoscope hot air balloon, piloted and co-owned by Gary Sines, as it is set up for its flight during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 and this year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
The inside of the Kaleidoscope hot air balloon, piloted and co-owned by Gary Sines, as it is set up for its flight during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 and this year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
The Drifting Dolphin hot air balloon, piloted and co-owned by Kevin Heinzmann fills up before its during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 and this year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Buzzy the Bee and the Drifting Dolphin fly over Marine during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Marine Village Park. This year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
The Drifting Dolphin, piloted and co-owned by Kevin Heinzmann, drifts over a bean field during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Marine Village Park. This year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow. This year the dolphin carried Todd Zobrist and Ty Barr, two paramedics who were asked to fly because of their heroic actions that saved a baby from drowning in Silver Lake earlier this year.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Buzzy the Bee, piloted and co-owned by Jan Sines, floats over Marine during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Marine Village Park. This year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Balloons dance over Marine during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Marine Village Park. This year there were three balloons that participated in the festival, in the front is Kaleidoscope, piloted and co-owned by Jan and Gary Sines, followed by their other balloon Buzzy the Bee and the Drifting Dolphin, which is piloted and co-owned by Kevin Heinzmann. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
The inside of the Drifting Dolphin hot air balloon as it is prepared for the balloon glow during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Marine Village Park. This year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
The inside of the Drifting Dolphin hot air balloon as it is prepared for the balloon glow during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Marine Village Park. This year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
The inside of the Drifting Dolphin hot air balloon as it is prepared for the balloon glow during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Marine Village Park. This year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Kevin Heinzmann fires up his balloon, the Drifting Dolphin, for the balloon glow during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine event. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Marine Village Park. This year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Hot air balloons glowing in the Marine Village Park during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine balloon glow. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23. This year there were three balloons that participated in the festival, on the left is the Drifting Dolphin, piloted and co-owned by Kevin Heinzmann, in the middle is Buzzy the Bee piloted and co-owned by Jan and Gary Sines, who also own Kaleidoscope, the balloon pictured on the end. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
From left to right, Kimberly, Whitney and Matt Griffis react to the lighting of a balloon during the Hot Air Balloons Over Marine balloon glow. The annual event was on Sept. 22 and 23 at the Marine Village Park. This year there were three balloons that participated in the festival. On each day there was a balloon flight, followed by a balloon glow.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com