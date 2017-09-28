Local woman named to 4-H Hall of Fame

For the second year in a row, a Marine woman has been inducted into Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame.
Connie Grapperhaus, of Marine, is the newest local inductee. Debbie Adamick, of Marine, was honored last year with induction into the Hall of Fame, which recognizes 4-H volunteers for exemplary service to 4-H.
“I was shocked,” Grapperhaus said. “I was surprised and very thankful to who nominate me and felt I deserved it.”
Though she said she “retired” from 4-H three years ago, she still tries to stay involved. It’s kind of a habit.
Grapperhaus has been a leader in the 4-H community for almost 50 years. She joined 4-H when she was just 10 years old.
“It was very simple back then,” Grapperhaus said as she recalled memories from her early 4-H days.
When she started participating with 4-H, Grapperhaus said the main classes provided were cooking and sewing. Among her favorite memories, are earning $2 for her 4-H projects and cooking recipes from her handbooks, which she still has.
Grapperhaus said 4-H has now grown to accommodate the many varied interests of participants for all sorts of backgrounds, not just off the farm.
“It makes me happy and very proud that they are seeing and recognizing the needs of these kids,” Grapperhaus said.
This year, 71 new members were inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.
This year celebrated the 13-year anniversary of the award, said Angie Barnard, executive director of the Illinois 4-H Foundation.
“These long-time volunteers fully embody what 4-H strives to instill in youth,” Barnard said. “They are caring, dedicated, generous leaders, and the Illinois 4-H Foundation is extremely proud to be able to provide this honor to each and every one of them to thank them for their service to this wonderful organization.”
The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2004 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Each inductee received a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.
“As a result of these volunteers’ years of service and leadership to Illinois 4-H,” Barnard said. “The program they love will continue to create wonderful opportunities for the young people whose lives it touches. The Foundation provides avenues to continue to support the work of Illinois 4-H by accepting financial gifts specifically directed to the program you wish to support,” Barnard said. “Estate planning services are available to those wishing to continue their 4-H legacy.”
PREVIOUS AREA HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
2016 Debbie Adamick of Marine
2015 Everett Rogier, Highland
2014 Laurie Raymond, Alhambra
2014 Vivian Luebbers, Aviston
2013 Glenn Grotefendt, Marine
2013 Wesley Pourchot, Bond County
2013 Tracy Harpstrite, Clinton County
2012 Melissa Moore, Marine
2012 Diane Sinclair, Clinton County
2011 Joyce Huelsmann, Trenton
2010 Anita Brandmeyer, Clinton County
2006 Sandy Ohren, Pin Oak
2005 Lucille Korsmeyer, Alhambra
The Illinois 4-H Foundation established the statewide Hall of Fame in 2004 to honor and celebrate extraordinary 4-H alumni, volunteers, and former 4-H staff. Nominations for the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame are made by University of Illinois Extension staff. Each inductee received a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion.
Comments