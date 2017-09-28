Local woman named to 4-H Hall of Fame

More Videos 1:23 Passengers react to the idea of paying to park at Mid-America Airport Pause 3:06 Mascoutah football plans display of unity during national anthem 0:54 Belleville twins in running for national DC superhero contest 0:55 Frustrated O'Fallon residents can't make a left turn 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 2:42 Steve Scalise returns to Congress 1:40 Highland's star quarterback helps Bulldogs top Triad 1:29 New police chief takes his oath in Shiloh 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School 1:05 Car fire by county building in downtown Belleville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Marine woman inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame Connie Grapperhaus of Marine was a 2017 inductee to the Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame. Listen to her speak about her experience with 4-H and where it has taken her. Connie Grapperhaus of Marine was a 2017 inductee to the Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame. Listen to her speak about her experience with 4-H and where it has taken her. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

