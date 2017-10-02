HHS student honored by National Merit Scholarship Program

Mallory Klostermann, a student at Highland High School, has been named as a Commended Student in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.
A letter of commendation from the school was the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which conducts the program, was presented to Klostermann by HHS Principal Dr. Karen Gauen.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the country and being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2018 competition for the National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students place among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.6 million students who entered the 2018 competition by taking the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).
College News
Highland student earns master’s as in physician assistant studies
Alyssa Frerker of Highland received a master of medical science degree in physician assistant studies at the Class of 2017 graduation of the Physician Assistant Program at Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine on Aug. 5.
Frerker received her undergraduate degree from Southeast Missouri State University. She is the daughter of Kenneth and Brenda Frerker.
The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine Physician Assistant program is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tenn. The program is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of physician assistants to provide health care in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond.
Missouri State
Highland student graduates
Missouri State University conferred 543 degrees to students at its 2017 summer commencement Aug. 4 at JQH Arena. A total of 289 bachelor’s degrees, 236 master’s degrees, 15 doctorate degrees and three specialist degrees were conferred. Alaina Jill Kosydor of Highland earned a B.S. and graduated magna cum laude.
