From left to right, Judy Neier of Highland Printers, Traci Reichmann of Leaps of Love, Terry Aebischer from Travel One and Jen Libbra from The Chocolate Affair, have become business neighbors since their establishments have moved into the same office building, located at 1005 and 1011 Broadway of the last few months. Not pictured, a representative from the Lions Club, which also moved into the office space.
From left to right, Judy Neier of Highland Printers, Traci Reichmann of Leaps of Love, Terry Aebischer from Travel One and Jen Libbra from The Chocolate Affair, have become business neighbors since their establishments have moved into the same office building, located at 1005 and 1011 Broadway of the last few months. Not pictured, a representative from the Lions Club, which also moved into the office space. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com
From left to right, Judy Neier of Highland Printers, Traci Reichmann of Leaps of Love, Terry Aebischer from Travel One and Jen Libbra from The Chocolate Affair, have become business neighbors since their establishments have moved into the same office building, located at 1005 and 1011 Broadway of the last few months. Not pictured, a representative from the Lions Club, which also moved into the office space. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Highland News Leader

Didn’t that use to be there? A dozen Highland businesses, organizations relocate in town.

By Megan Braa

mbraa@bnd.com

October 04, 2017 10:49 AM

Many longtime Highland businesses have found new homes in the city’s historic downtown in the last few months.

At least 10 Highland businesses and two charitable organizations have moved locations — several into the same building on the Square.

Travel agency Travel One moved from its former location of 30 years on Plaza Drive into the Hellege building, located on the southeast corner of the Square at 1005 Broadway.

Terry Aebischer, the owner of Travel One, is excited about the new location.

“Oh, it is wonderful,” Aebischer said. “We have a lot of people stop by who want to see the new place.”

More Videos

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 1:19

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured

Pause
Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 1:44

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home 2:26

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home 1:31

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office 0:59

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office 1:02

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space 1:23

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found 0:24

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says 1:26

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says

  • Look inside the new Travel One office

    Terry Aebischer, the owner of Travel One, shares the benefits of her new office space at 1005 Broadway and gives a briefs overview of the services the organization provides.

Look inside the new Travel One office

Terry Aebischer, the owner of Travel One, shares the benefits of her new office space at 1005 Broadway and gives a briefs overview of the services the organization provides.

Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Aebischer said the new open floor plan is triple the amount space, compared to the agency’s previous office. More room means easier consultations — which are always free — between agents and clients who come for help setting up family vacations, destination weddings, honeymoons, group travel, etc.

“We plan trips from Branson (Mo.), to Las Vegas, to the Grand Canyon — air flights, Amtrak. Disney is big for us. Cruising is huge — Alaska cruises, river cruises, the waterways of Europe. We do all of the Caribbean.”

New neighbors

Highland Printers

When Aebischer decided to move her business, she brought three other tenants with her to the Hellege building, which was recently purchased and is being renovated by Gayle Frey, owner of Frey Properties in Highland.

“I teamed up with Leaps of Love, Highland Printers and the Lions Club,” Aebischer said.

All three had formerly been located in the Highland Chamber of Commerce building on the north side of the Square at 907 Main St.

The first office you find walking down the hall from Travel One is Highland Printers, a printing company that supplies virtually “anything printable” — on paper or otherwise.

More Videos

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 1:19

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured

Pause
Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 1:44

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home 2:26

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home 1:31

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office 0:59

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office 1:02

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space 1:23

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found 0:24

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says 1:26

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says

  • Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

    Judy Neier from Highland Printers shares the benefits of her new office space at 1005 Broadway and gives a briefs overview of the services the organization provides.

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

Judy Neier from Highland Printers shares the benefits of her new office space at 1005 Broadway and gives a briefs overview of the services the organization provides.

Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Judy Neier runs the business, which is a division of Breese Journal Publishing.

Neier said the new location provides her with more space and additional storage. Neier is also planning a showroom adjacent to her office where she will display some of the 800,000 different novelty items the company can provide. But that is not what she is most excited about.

“I’m most excited that we have visibility,” Neier said of the location at the corner of Washington Street and Broadway, where she now has a window.

Leaps of Love

Across the way from Neier’s office, you will find Traci Reichmann sitting at a desk in an office filled with frogs.

Riechmann runs Leaps of Love, a non-profit that provides services to families effected by childhood brain tumors and late effects of childhood cancer. The frog is the organization’s mascot and encourages all to “fully rely on God.”

More Videos

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 1:19

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured

Pause
Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 1:44

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home 2:26

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home 1:31

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office 0:59

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office 1:02

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space 1:23

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found 0:24

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says 1:26

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says

  • Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

    Leaps of Love has moved to a new office at 1005 Broadway in Highland. Traci Reichmann, the organization founder, talks about the benefits of the new location and gives a little bit of insight into the services LOL provides

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

Leaps of Love has moved to a new office at 1005 Broadway in Highland. Traci Reichmann, the organization founder, talks about the benefits of the new location and gives a little bit of insight into the services LOL provides

Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Riechmann said the joy of her new office is “all about the little things.”

“I am excited to be here and share it with everyone,” Reichmann said.

Lions Club

Gene “Red” Redman, a longtime member of the Highland Lions Club, said the organization is mainly using its new place for storage, but it still brings benefits they did not have before.

The club is an international organization that has a main focus of assisting people with vision and hearing impairments. Redman said the Highland chapter contributes to many other charitable endeavors within the community.

More Videos

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 1:19

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured

Pause
Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 1:44

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home 2:26

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home 1:31

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office 0:59

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office 1:02

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space 1:23

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found 0:24

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says 1:26

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says

  • Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

    Gene Redman, a member of the Highland Lions Club shares the benefits of their new office space located at 1005 Broadway in Highland and gives a brief overview of what their chapter does.

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

Gene Redman, a member of the Highland Lions Club shares the benefits of their new office space located at 1005 Broadway in Highland and gives a brief overview of what their chapter does.

Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Redman said the main way the club raises money is through bratwurst and pork burger sales at special events, and most of those events happen in the Square.

“So we were happy to be able to get a place a few steps from the event locations,” Redman said.

The Chocolate Affair

The new Hellege building neighbors also have the privilege of having an across-the-hall neighbor that provides sweet treats. In June, Jen Libbra, owner of The Chocolate Affair, moved her business into another open space in the building.

More Videos

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 1:19

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured

Pause
Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 1:44

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home 2:26

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home 1:31

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office 0:59

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office 1:02

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space 1:23

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found 0:24

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says 1:26

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says

  • Take a look inside The Chocolate Affair's new location

    The Chocolate Affair has moved to a new location at 1011 Broadway in Highland.

Take a look inside The Chocolate Affair's new location

The Chocolate Affair has moved to a new location at 1011 Broadway in Highland.

dholtmann@bnd.com

Libbra said that the space at at 1011 Broadway let her expand the chocolate side of the business. She also has a larger space for artisan craft vendors. The shop’s location is also a plus, according to Libbra, because it gives her business more foot traffic and better parking.

Chamber Building

Rinderer moves law firm

When Highland Printers moved, it freed up space in the chamber building, and attorney Marshall Rinderer moved his practice, Rinderer Law Firm, there from his former location about a block away at 907 Washington St.

Rinderer said he is enjoying being neighbors with the chamber and the Highland Community Foundation.

“The new office space is working out great,” Rinderer said. “The chamber has been very supportive since I hung my shingle last year. When I heard Highland Printers was changing locations, I thought their former office would be perfect for my needs.”

More space available

The Chamber Executive Director Nancie Zobrist said that the recent moves have left some spaces open in the chamber building. She said the spaces are being renovated right now, but they should be available to rent soon.

Zobrist said there are no requirements for the spaces, and they are not looking for a specific kind of business or tenant to move in. Interested parties should call the chamber office at 618-654-3721.

More location shuffling

Coffee shop, pharmacy move out of Schuette’s building

Both Nudge Coffee Roasters and Family Pharmacy needed to move after Schuette’s Market, formerly known as SuperValu, closed down in June.

Nudge officially opened its doors on Aug. 9 at its new location near the Square at 1007 Washington St. The move also inspired the roasters to expand their business to a new location in Breese, which opened a few weeks ago.

More Videos

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 1:19

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured

Pause
Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 1:44

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home 2:26

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home 1:31

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office 0:59

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office 1:02

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space 1:23

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found 0:24

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says 1:26

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says

  • Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

    Dan Fieker, the owner of Family Care Pharmacy talks about their new location at 1108 Broadway in Highland and highlights new products and plans for the future.

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

Dan Fieker, the owner of Family Care Pharmacy talks about their new location at 1108 Broadway in Highland and highlights new products and plans for the future.

Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Family Care Pharmacy’s move was more recent. The move started on Sept. 16, and the business was open for business the following Monday. The pharmacy is now located at 1106 Broadway and has extended the range of products provided.

No other businesses have moved into the former Schuette’s Market yet. Family Dollar is still operating in its same spot next door.

Wicks Organ factory gets new life

After six years of searching for a buyer, the building Wicks Organ Co. has called home for more than 100 years sold in late summer, and the Highland pipe organ maker moved — but not far. They relocated just across the street at 416 Pine St., the old Relevant Pregnancy Options Center.

More Videos

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 1:19

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured

Pause
Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 1:44

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home 2:26

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home 1:31

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office 0:59

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office 1:02

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space 1:23

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found 0:24

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says 1:26

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says

  • Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

    Jennifer Ostrander, the president of Core Elite Tumble and Cheer in Highland, shares some plans for the renovation of the business's future facility. The company is will be moving into the old Wicks Organ Co. factory located at 1100 5th St.

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

Jennifer Ostrander, the president of Core Elite Tumble and Cheer in Highland, shares some plans for the renovation of the business's future facility. The company is will be moving into the old Wicks Organ Co. factory located at 1100 5th St.

Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Core Elite Tumble and Cheer, gym that plays host to competitive cheerleading squads from across southern Illinois, bought the 80,000-square-foot factory. In addition to accommodating their own business, Core Elite owners Frank and Jennifer Ostrander said they will be leasing space in the Wicks factory to Innovative Movements, a dance studio in Highland, and are planning to turn another part of the factory into a venue for weddings and other events.

More Videos

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 1:19

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured

Pause
Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 1:44

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home 2:26

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home 1:31

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office 0:59

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office 1:02

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space 1:23

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found 0:24

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says 1:26

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says

  • Relevant Pregnancy Options Center ground-breaking

    The ground-breaking for the new Relevant Pregnancy Options Center facility in Highland was held recently. The new building is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Relevant Pregnancy Options Center ground-breaking

The ground-breaking for the new Relevant Pregnancy Options Center facility in Highland was held recently. The new building is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

As for Relevant, the pro-life ministry will be moving into its own newly built facility located at 2653 Plaza Drive in the near future. A building dedication is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.

B&B/book store opens

When The Chocolate Affair open in its new location, it left legacy of The Tibbetts House, at 801 Ninth St., to Brett and Mindy Casto. The house, built by Dr. Moses Tibbetts in 1914, has long served as the community’s only bed and breakfast.

When the Castos moved to Highland, they decided keep the bed and breakfast going. However, instead of a candy theme, the three guest rooms take their inspiration from works of classic literature. In addition to the B&B, the Castos also opened a used book store in the location.

More Videos

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured 1:19

Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured

Pause
Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 1:44

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home 2:26

Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home 1:31

Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office 0:59

Look inside the new Leaps of Love office

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office 1:02

Take a look at the new Highland Printers office

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space 1:23

Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found 0:24

Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says 1:26

Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says

  • Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

    The owners of The Tibbetts House, Highland's newest bed and breakfast and book shop, located at 809 9th St. in Highland, give a first look inside the business and a sneak peak at the new themed guest rooms.

Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore

The owners of The Tibbetts House, Highland's newest bed and breakfast and book shop, located at 809 9th St. in Highland, give a first look inside the business and a sneak peak at the new themed guest rooms.

mbraa@bnd.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

View More Video