Around town
HHS homecoming parade is tonight
The Highland High School would like to invite the community to a night of festivities celebrating Homecoming on Wednesday, Oct. 4, starting with the annual parade, beginning at 6 p.m.
The theme for this year’s homecoming is “Moonlight Over Paris.” The parade route will begin on Lindenthal at the elementary school and travel west on Lindenthal to Washington Street, then north on Washington, crossing Broadway, and continue around the Square, ending at Laurel Street. Immediately following the parade, there will be a pep rally at the Square.
Animal shelter to give presentation at library
A representative from the Highland Animal Shelter will be giving a presentation on from 6 yo 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 in the auditorium at Latzer Library in Highland. The presenation will focus on pet adoptions from the shelter, the importance of spay and neutering your pet and include a question-and-answer session. There will also be a pet trivia game with dog or cat T-shirts as prizes.
Fundraiser
Animal Shelter to host dinner auction
The Highland Animal Shelter will have its seventh annual dinner auction on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Highland Knights of Columbus Hall, 12454 Illinois Route 143.
A dinner buffet, catered by Cygan & Delaney, will include baked chicken, roast beef, scalloped potatoes, pasta con broccoli, green bean, Italian salad, bread, coffee, tea, and dessert. A cash bar will be available.
A silent auction will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7, and the live auction begins at 8.
Reservations are $45 per person or $85 per couple. Send RSVP to: Highland Animal Shelter, 1940 Steinkoenig School Road, Highland IL 62249, or call 618-644-2327.
All profits benefit the dogs and cats of the Highland Animal Shelter.
The Arts
Community Chorus season tickets now on sale
Season tickets for the Heartland Community Chorus are now on sale at FCB Bank, 111 Walnut St. in Highland, or from a HCC member. Season tickets are $30 for three concerts, a $15 savings. All season ticket holders will also be listed in the program as a sponsor of HCC, and they will enjoy reserved seating.
The Heartland Community Chorus celebrates its fifth season during 2017-2018. The group’s first official concert of the season — “On December Twenty-Fifth, Sing!” — is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Trenton First United Methodist Church, and again on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.
HCC’s annual spring concert titled, “Five Choral Treasures,” will be presented on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Troy, and again on Sunday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.
The season will wrap up with “Five and Change,” the much-anticipated annual pops concert, on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at Highland Elementary Auditorium.
Individual tickets for each concert are $15, with children under 15 free.
Sponsorships and contributions are welcome at any time. Contact HCC at heartlandcommunitychorus.org, or call 618-791-8408 for more information.
Meetings
Historical Society to meet
The Highland Historical Society will have its next general membership meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at the Louis Latzer Homestead, 1464 Old Trenton Road, just south of Highland. This will be a combined-purpose meeting with the Homestead Harvest Days organization.
Highland IFBW to have Awards Night
Highland IFBW, an affiliate of Illinois Federation of Business Women, will hold its annual Awards Night Oct. 9 at Popeye’s Chophouse in St. Rose. Networking begins at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30, followed by a short business meeting and announcement of the Boss of the Year, Woman of Achievement, and Women Mean Business awards.
Nominees will be judged based on the following criteria:
▪ Woman of Achievement: Outstanding achievement in her career, assistance to other women in their career advancement, outstanding guidance to youth and young career women, significant contribution to the IFBW Federation objectives, service in volunteer efforts in the community, leadership in church, local, state or national programs, and leadership effort to encourage women to enter politics.
▪ Boss of the Year: Supports the IFBW organization and its objectives, attitude toward employees, outstanding achievement in his/her career, assistance to women employees for further advancement, outstanding guidance to youth in the community, service in volunteer efforts in the community, and leadership effort in church and local organizations.
▪ Women Mean Business: Outstanding achievement in her career, assistance to other women in their career advancement, outstanding guidance to youth and young career women, service in volunteer efforts in the community, leadership in church, local, state or national programs, and leadership to encourage women to enter politics.
For additional information or to make your reservation, call Jen at 618-654-9340 or email jen@thechocolateaffair.com.
Donation
Funeral home donates glasses to Lions
The Highland Lions Club received a large number of collected eyeglasses, frames and lenses through the efforts of Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home.
For the past six months, the funeral home has offered to families that they serve, the opportunity to donate eyeglasses, hearing aids and cell phones for charitable organizations.
In addition to the eyeglasses, 20 hearing aid sets and 25 cell phones were collected and distributed.
If you wish to donate, feel free to drop them off at any of the Spengel-Boulanger locations in Highland, Marine, Alhambra, and Hamel.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Oct. 9: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, buttered corn, bread, iced oatmeal cookie.
Tuesday, Oct. 10: Vegetable lasagna, Italian tossed salad, garlic bread, cinnamon baked apples.
Wednesday, Oct. 11: Taco salad, Spanish rice, corn salad, ice cream.
Thursday, Oct. 12: Roast turkey and gravy, cornbread dressing, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, pumpkin pie.
Friday, Oct. 13: Grilled pork chop, roasted redskin potatoes, fried cabbage, bread, cherry crisp.
Comments