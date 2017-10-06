Highland area police briefs: Sept. 22-28

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Twyla J. Schellenger, 30, of Greenville, was arrested Sept. 26 by HPD on a warrant charging her with felony warrant for retail theft over $300 for allegedly taking a 48-inch Vizio television from Highland Walmart.
▪ Joshua C. Lasica, 18, of Highland, was arrested Sept. 27 by HPD on a warrant from Bond County for driving while having a suspended license. He was turned over to Bond County authorities.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Sept. 22
▪ Travis R. Bequette, 37, of Summerfield, was charged with retail theft for allegedly taking various electronics from Walmart.
▪ Michele A. Kleinik, 51, of Sorento, was charged with failure to yield when making a left turn.
Sept. 23-24
▪ No tickets issued.
Sept. 25
▪ Nichole L. Knebel, 39, of Highland, was charged with speeding.
▪ Jamie Lynn Pohl, 39, of Bridgeton, Missouri, was charged with failure to yield when pulling out from a private drive.
▪ Richard J. Melton, 28, of Collinsville, was charged with unlawful use of an electronics communication device.
Sept. 26
▪ Robert D. Bas, 40, of Glen Carbon, was charged with speeding.
▪ Jay R. Brown, 69, of Highland, was charged with speeding.
▪ Samantha F. Leidel, 26, of Highland, was charged with speeding.
Sept. 27
▪ No tickets issued.
Sept. 28
▪ Dennis L. Streeb Jr., 47, of Highland, was charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault. Police allege that Streeb jumped out of a moving car in the 200 block of Washington Street and ran in the roadway toward a vehicle traveling the opposite direction, yelling and cursing. Police allege Streeb then slapped his hand against the vehicle he had been chasing.
▪ Kaleb M. Streeb, 23, of Highland, was charged with aggravated reckless driving and driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Edwardsville, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
