Special Olympians to compete in bocce ball in Highland, flag football in Trenton

Families, volunteers and fans will be cheering on 112 Special Olympics Illinois athletes, 16 Unified Partners and coaches as they compete in the District F Bocce Competition on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Glik Park in Highland.
Opening ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. with the colors being presented by the Highland Knights of Columbus. An open court schedule for bocce competition will immediately follow. The Highland Police Department will coordinate the awards station presenting medals and ribbons following the competitions. This annual competition’s success is reliant on the partnership of The Highland Moose Lodge for the management of the event.
Athletes from Special Olympics Areas 11, 12 and 17 will be among those competing as singles, unified doubles, traditional teams, traditional doubles and unified teams. Gold medal winners in each division will qualify to advance to the 2018 State Summer Games to be held in Bloomington/Normal on June 15-17, 2018.
The event is open to the public and free of charge.
Flag football
Special Olympics Illinois (SOILL) is hosting the fourth annual flag football tournament on Sunday, Oct. 15 at the Trenton City Park. Fans are invited to experience the joy of achievement as 149 athletes and eight unified partners compete representing 16 teams from 15 agencies across the state of Illinois.
Opening Ceremonies begins at 11 a.m. with the colors presented by the Bishop Althoff Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly. Competition begins at 11:30 a.m. when 16 teams rival in 16 games across four fields.
Wesclin football players and cheerleaders will be volunteering and supporting this electrifying event. Come take part at the birthplace of SOILL Flag Football in Trenton for the last exhibition season! In 2018, Flag Football will become an official Special Olympics Illinois competition.
To learn more about Special Olympics Illinois, contact the Southern Regional Office located at 1318 Mercantile Drive in Highland by contacting Area 12 director Justin Dunning at 618-654-6680 or emailing jdunning@soill.org.
