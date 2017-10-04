Bob and Adam Meffert await the beginning of the beard growing contest at the Grantfork Centennial celebration.
Curt Libbra
clibbra@bnd.com
Dave Heim of Highland, a member of the St. Louis Unions, plays in a vintage baseball game during the Grantfork Centennial celebration.
“The Red Haired Boys” play their brand of bluegrass at the Grantfork Centennial celebration. The stage was near the antique tractor display.
Coreena Grotefendt rides a pedal tractor during the Grantfork Centennial celebration.
Chuck Urban and Mike Widmann share a laugh during the best looking mustache contest at the Grantfork Centennial celebration.
