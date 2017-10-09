Learn to eat better. Free class taught by registered dietitian.

In January 2017, with funds provided by HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation donors, Cindy Hartman, an HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital dietitian, rolled out the hospital’s first-ever, completely free nutrition education series. It was enthusiastically received by more than 50 members of the community who met for six consecutive Monday evenings to learn about food allergies and making better food/meal choices.
The summer session was rolled out in July and met for four consecutive Thursday evenings. It featured a food demo/tasting component each week, with one session designed for kids ages 6-11.
The need for this education is overwhelming. Currently, 50 percent of the adult population has diabetes or pre-diabetes, most of whom don’t know it. In 2020, it is projected that 80 percent of the U.S. population will be overweight or obese —devastating on many levels.
“My goal in teaching these classes is to reduce the prevalence of chronic disease — diabetes, heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia — and obesity,” said Hartman. “I encourage eating a plant-based diet. I always tell my patients and participants that I’m not trying to turn them into vegetarians, but I am trying to get them to eat more veggies, fruits, whole grains and beans. As Hippocrates said, ‘Let food be thy medicine, thy medicine shall be thy food.’ ”
A new nutrition series will begin on Oct. 30. That evening, people will learn about the changes to the new 2018 nutrition facts label and how to strategize for healthier eating during the holidays in order to maintain a healthy weight. Below are the planned topics for the nutrition series:
▪ Nutrition Facts 2018 (Oct. 30): Understanding the 2018 Nutrition Facts label and using it to reduce the risk of chronic disease.
▪ Cooking for One or Two (Nov. 6): Eating on the run and other challenges to maintaining a healthy diet.
▪ Healthy and Safe Holiday Food Preparation (Nov. 13): Attendees for this class are asked to submit their favorite holiday recipes by Nov. 6 to be “healthified” by Cindy. Three recipes will be chosen for revision, and samples will be shared at this session. Food safety, including “best by” and “sell by” dates, will be discussed.
▪ Managing a Healthy Weight Throughout the Holidays (Nov.) 20: The holiday season is not the time to try to lose weight, but is the time to be conscientious about the food choices we make.
For more information and to register for this series, contact Hartman at 618-651-2743 or email cindy.hartman@hshs.org. Inclement weather may cause classes to be re-scheduled.
Health Briefs
Breastfeeding Support Group to meet in Highland
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland offers a free monthly support group the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the St. Francis Room. The next meeting is Oct. 11.
Whether you are expecting or are already breastfeeding, gather monthly with other moms to share experiences, discuss concerns and provide much-needed support. Bring your baby for a free weight check. Network with other moms. Consult with a Board Certified Lactation Consultant.
For more information visit stjosephshighland.org/Events-Classes.
Anderson Hospital to host “Day of Remembrance and Hope”
The Share Chapter of Anderson Hospital will be hosting their annual Day of Remembrance and Hope on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Anderson Hospital. This event honors babies who have died through pregnancy loss, stillbirth, or in the first few weeks of life.
Anderson Hospital’s Share Chapter is affiliated with the National Share program.
“Our mission is to serve those lives touched by the tragic death of a baby,” said Barb Donahue, Share chapter volunteer and an RN at Anderson Hospital. “We provide support as parents journey through this unique journey of grief, as well as provide information, education, and resources.”
The annual event provides the opportunity for parents and families to be together, share their stories, and remember and honor their babies. The event includes a short program at the Angel of Hope statue located adjacent to the Physician Office Building on the hospital campus.
For more information, call 618-391-5984. The event begins at 9 a.m.
Find out more by visiting andersonhospital.org.
Blood drive set at SJH
St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Conference Room at 128666 Troxler Ave. To schedule a donation, log on to bloodcenterIMPACT.org. The sponsor code is 9809.
