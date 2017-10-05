Highland Area Community Foundation has ‘4 million reasons to celebrate’

The Highland Area Community Foundation’s 22nd annual Grants Banquet is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 12.
HACF has 4 million reasons to celebrate at this year’s event. In addition to over $61,000 in grants being awarded, the foundation will be celebrating the Foundation’s growth to over $4 million dollars of fair market value.
The Grants Banquet is once again being sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville Highland Center. TheBANK’s Highland Center has been a strong supporter of the foundation for many years.
“TheBANK is proud to sponsor the annual Grants Banquet once again, for our 13th consecutive year,” said Jon Greve, vice president and manager of TheBANK’s Highland Center. “It’s a great way for TheBANK to show its support for the community.”
According to Greve, TheBANK of Edwardsville has a long-standing tradition of community involvement, and supporting the Grants Banquet is consistent with the philosophy of participating in the communities that it serves.
“The staff at our Highland Center consists of mostly people who live in this community, and they are proud to be a part of the community in which they work,” he said.
HACF president Laurie Frank said that the foundation was pleased to have TheBANK’s Highland Center as corporate sponsor of its Grants Banquet again this year.
This year’s event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 6:30. Cost is $35 per person, $10 of which is tax deductible. Net proceeds from the event will be used to provide ongoing support for the Foundation.
Further information about banquet tickets and reservations may be obtained by calling the HACF office at 618-654-4727.
