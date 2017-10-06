Residents of the Highland-Pierron Fire Protection District can now contact the fire department to not only purchase a wide variety of smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers at wholesale prices, but a member of the fire department will also come out to install the products, offer advice on placement and quantity, and perform a walk-through of the home to identify other areas of increased risk if the homeowner desires.
Highland News Leader

Highland-Pierron firefighters will install smoke detectors for you

The News Leader

October 06, 2017 7:52 AM

Highland-Pierron Fire Department has expanded its fire prevention efforts to better protect those in their fire district.

HPFD has already installed more than 1,000 reflective address signs that allow first responders to quickly identify the location of a call. And now residents of the fire district can contact the department to not only purchase a wide variety of smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers at wholesale prices, but a member of the fire department will also come out to install the products, offer advice on placement and quantity, and perform a walk-through of the home to identify other areas of increased risk if the homeowner desires.

HPFD firefighters, in partnership with the American Red Cross, have already installed dozens of free smoke detectors for district residents.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that 78 percent of fire deaths occur in the home. While the fire department is known for its role in responding to a fire, it can also provide resources for those in the community to be better protected from a fire starting or spreading.

It can be overwhelming to know if your home is adequately protected, or you might not have the time to research products, or you might have an elderly family member or neighbor who could definitely benefit from this service.

If you are interested in participating in this program or have any questions, please call the Highland-Pierron Fire Department at 654-1161 and leave a message.

Facts about fire

Fire Prevention Week will be Oct. 8-14. As everyone increases their awareness of fire prevention, here are some statistics:

▪ In 2015, US Fire Departments responded to a fire every 23 seconds and on average, fire claimed nine lives every day.

▪ Cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries, and is tied for the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

▪ More than half of all cooking fire injuries occurred when people tried to fight the fire themselves.

▪ Smoking has been the leading cause of home fire deaths for decades.

Source: National Fire Protection Association

