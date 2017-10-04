Highland man has made a living tilling the earth, but lives to plow through the clouds

More Videos 1:19 Early-morning Pocahontas fire leaves one dead and five injured Pause 1:44 Take a peek inside Highland's new bed-and-breakfast, bookstore 2:26 Get a sneak peek inside Core Elite's future home 1:57 Look inside the new Travel One office 1:31 Get a look inside Highland pharmacy's new home 1:02 Take a look at the new Highland Printers office 0:59 Look inside the new Leaps of Love office 1:23 Learn the benefits of the Lions Club's new space 0:24 Coroner arrives at Cahokia middle school where possible fetal remains were found 1:26 Possible fetal remains found in Cahokia middle school bathroom, captain says Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Catch an aerial view of Highland with town's flying farmer Merle Wernle, a local farmer, takes his rental plane for a spin around Highland. Listen to what inspired him to learn to fly and why he has stayed a pilot for 77 years. Merle Wernle, a local farmer, takes his rental plane for a spin around Highland. Listen to what inspired him to learn to fly and why he has stayed a pilot for 77 years. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

