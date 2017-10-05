Like a good laugh? ‘Plaza Suite’ can accommodate you when show checks into Highland.

Sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville and in association with the Highland Arts Council, Hard Road Theatre Productions invites you to join them for an evening of hilarity in Suite 719 at the Plaza Hotel as they present Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite.”
Written by Neil Simon, “Plaza Suite” is a portrait of three different couples successively occupying Suite 719 at the Plaza Hotel.
The first act features a suburban couple staying at the suite while their house is being painted, and it turns out to be the one in which they honeymooned 23 — or maybe 24 — years before, and was yesterday the anniversary, or is it today?
This wry tale of is followed by the exploits of a Hollywood producer who, after three marriages, is looking for fresh fields. He calls a childhood sweetheart. Over the years, she has idolized him from afar and is now more than the match he bargained for.
The last couple is a mother and father fighting about the best way to get their daughter out of the bathroom and down to the ballroom, where guests await her, or as Mother yells, “I want you to come out of that bathroom and get married!”
“Plaza Suite” is directed by Warren Frank. The cast includes Angela Nuxoll, Chris Weckler, Nick Borror, Breanna Noe, Mitch England, Gentry Fifer, Linda Collman, and Lindell Webb.
Hard Road Theatre Productions is a non-profit theatre organization committed to providing Highland and the surrounding area with high-quality, affordable, live theatre productions.
For more information about “Plaza Suite” or Hard Road Theatre visit the Hard Road website at hardroad.org, send an email to tom@hardroad.org, call 618-409-6286, or visit the Hard Road Facebook page.
“Plaza Suite” Show & Ticket Info
Dates & times: Oct. 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.
Location: Highland Elementary Auditorium, 1800 Lindenthal Ave., Highland.
Ticket prices: $10 for adults and $9 for seniors (those 60 and over) and children (students from ages 4 -12). Tickets can be purchased online via the Hard Road website, hardroad.org, or at the door.
