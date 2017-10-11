Alhambra Fire Department to have open house

Marine
HCE to learn about “Modern Food Trends”
Learning more about “Modern Food Trends” is what the Marine Unit of Home and Community Education will be doing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17\. The lesson will be presented by Mary Beth Broughton and will be held at the Marine Senior Citizens Building. The refreshment hostesses for the evening are Eva Suhre and Donna Brendel.
Oct. 8-14 is HCE week and is a great time to talk to a friend and invite them to attend a meeting.
Nov. 2 is the annual county event “Christmas in November.” It is at the LeClair Christian Church in Edwardsville and a great social evening. For $12 you can enjoy a wonderful meal, catered by Sundae’s Best, entertainment by Jeremey Wright and have a chance to participate in basket raffles, 50/50 drawing, and a silent auction. Call Connie at 618-887-4827 if interested or have questions.
Alhambra
Township offers free flu shots
The Alhambra Township will provide free flu shots for residents of the village of Alhambra and Alhambra Township on Friday, Nov. 3 at the Firemen & Legion Hall in Alhambra Township Park. Shots will be given from 2 to 7 p.m. There will be no health fair this year. Call Freddie Riepshoff at 618-488-7603 to register for shots. If no answer, leave message and a phone number so message may be confirmed.
Fire department to have open house
The Alhambra Fire Department will have its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Children will enjoy rides on the old fire truck, crawling through the Fire Prevention Trailer, sitting in a real firetruck and getting to check out the ambulance. Come enjoy the free hot dogs, chili, chips, and drinks. Also, sign up for door prizes.
Textile Trailer will be at school
The textile trailer will be at Alhambra Primary from Oct. 13-23. Please put in clean, dry clothing; it may be ripped or stained. Shoes must be in pairs and in bags or separate boxes. Purses, belts and backpacks must be functional and in boxes or bags. Please do not bring wet, mildewed, or smelly clothing. No carpeting, textile scraps, hangars or single shoes will be accepted. The PTO makes money off of donated items.
Alhambra-Leef Homemakers to meet
The Alhambra-Leef Home Extension unit will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16. at the Alhambra Township Center. The lesson for the evening will be on “Modern Food Trends,” given by Candy Huckleberry and Sharon Clark. Hostesses are Sharon Payne, Doris Greear and Carol Sconyers. Visitors are always welcome to come and join in an evening of Learning and Fellowship.
Alhambra Primary news
Parent-teachers conferences is Oct. 25-27 at Alhambra Primary and Grantfork Elementary.
There will be no school on Oct. 26 and 27.
The October Student of the Month is McKenzie Ruschkaupt. McKenzie can always be depended on to do the right thing.
McTeacher’s night at the Hamel McDonald’s earned the Center Schools PTO $409. This money will be used to pay for parties, field trips and books and other resources that the budget will not provide.
The next PTO meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19 at Alhambra Primary.
Grantfork
Village to bury time capsule
Grantfork will be burying a time capsule at the gazebo in the park at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Anyone who would like to put something in the time capsule should contact Rich Holcmann by Wednesday, Oct. 11. The capsule will be opened in 100 years.
Trenton
Public invited to “Community Engagement Forum” at KC Center
Kaskaskia College is inviting the community of Trenton and the surrounding areas to attend a Community Engagement Forum at the Trenton Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. The meeting is provided to share information with the public, as well as seek public input.
Laura Vahlkamp, director of the Trenton Education Center; Dr. Penny Quinn, college president; as well as trustees of the board and other members of the college administrative team will be there to discuss the current state of the college and new developments at the college. Public feedback and suggestions regarding how the college can continue to partner to bring education to your community is valued, so please join the conversation.
Call 618-224-2667 to RSVP or for more information.
New Douglas
Masons to hold chili, soup dinner
Masonic Lodge 560 in New Douglas will have its annual chili and soup dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat chili and soup. The meal also includes a sandwich, dessert and drink.
Collinsville
Madison County retired teachers to meet
Madison County Retired Teachers Unit 3 will meeting from 8:45 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13 at the Collinsville Senior Center, 420 East Main St. in Collinsville. Lunch may be purchased for $5, if desired. State Rep. Katie Stuart will be the guest speaker. She will address legislative updates of interest to teachers. If you have any questions, contact Izetta Davis at 618-235-2598.
Breese
Mater Dei to have fall concert
Enjoy the sounds of the Mater Dei concert band, jazz band, wind ensemble, and chorus at the fall music concert,which held in the gymnasium at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Event to benefit Humane Society
The Clinton County Humane Society will have its “K-9s Uncorked” 10K run/walk starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Plant Land Garden Center, 12920 Old U.S. Highway 50 in Breese. After the run, there will be wine tasting, food, and music by Vintage Jam, starting at 1 p.m.
