Special events in Highland planned just for the ladies

Around Town
Secretary of State Mobile Unit coming to Highland
Secretary of State Jesse White, in cooperation with Weinheimer Community Center, is offering drivers a chance to renew their driver’s license or vehicle registration renewal sticker, obtain a duplicate or corrected license, or obtain an Illinois identification card. White’s mobile unit will be available at the Weinheimer Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at 1100 Main St. in Highland.
“I am pleased to work with the Weinheimer Community Center to bring my office’s services directly to the people,” said White. “This is another example of how my office continues to use technology as an ally to improve upon the delivery of services to Illinois residents.”
An applicant renewing a current Illinois driver’s license or identification card need only present a current valid driver’s license or identification card. If the applicant is applying for either a duplicate or corrected driver’s license or identification card the applicant must present two forms of identification. To find out what documents are considered acceptable identification, call 217-782-7044 or visit the Illinois Secretary of States website at cyberdriveillinois.com.
Arts Council seeking “Youth Art Expo” participants
The Highland Arts Council is looking for young artists to participate in Youth Arts Expo 2017 on Nov. 18 at the Highland Masonic Lodge.
The exposition will give young artists an opportunity to showcase their emerging talents with the public from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. All are encouraged to attend this free event in support of the young artists.
Visual artists, musicians, vocalists, dancers, actors and writers in grades 6-12 are encouraged to apply to be a part of this exciting event. All applicants will be featured. Anyone interested should contact Shannon at dramamamamall3@gmail.com or 618-334-8033.
The Highland Arts Council hopes to advance the youth of the community through their support, knowing that these young artists will one day be leaders in fostering the appreciation of the arts in the region.
Learn about animal shelter at library event
A representative from the Highland Animal Shelter will be at Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 1001 Ninth St. in Highland to talk about the shelter, volunteer opportunities, spay and neutering, and to answer any questions you might have. There will also be games, prizes and a friendly shelter dog to visit. For more information, please call the library at 618-654-5066 or “Like” Louis Latzer Memorial Library on Facebook.
You will be catch a bus to The Muny next summer
Although the Muny in St. Louis’ Forest Park just ended its recent season, Madison County Transit is already looking ahead. In 2018, just in time for the Muny’s milestone 100th season, MCT will introduce new Muny Express service to and from the communities of Highland, St. Jacob and Troy for every Friday night performance.
The MCT Muny Express drops-off and picks-up passengers directly in front of the Muny, providing an affordable and relaxing, round-trip ride without the hassles of driving, fighting traffic and searching for a place to park. The Muny will announce the lineup of shows for its 2018 season on Oct. 12. The new service, which will begin operating during next year’s Muny season in June 2018, will pick-up at the following stops for every Friday night show:
▪ MCT Highland Park & Ride Lot, 12291 U.S. 40 in Highland, at 6:47 p.m.
▪ St. Jacob Park & Ride Lot, 10670 U.S. 40 in St. Jacob, at 6:52 p.m.
▪ MCT Troy Park & Ride Lot, 200 W. U.S. 40 in Troy, at 7 p.m.
Buses will arrive in front of the Muny, 30 minutes before show time and leave for the return trip 20 minutes after the final curtain, from the same location. Passengers riding the Muny Express can purchase an MCT Express Round Trip pass upon boarding for only $5. The pass allows passengers to ride to and from the Muny for one fare, eliminating the hassle of paying twice. Passengers are still able to purchase a one-way ride for $3.50 (adults 13 and older); $1.75 for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and children ages 5-12. Children under five ride free. Fares for the Muny Express are paid at the time of boarding.
For details on the MCT Muny Express or any other MCT service email info@mct.org or call 618-797-4636.
Bank offers free document recycling
Bradford National Bank, in conjunction with Highland Recycling & Shredding, will have a free secure shredding and recycling day from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the BNB branch in Highland, located at 1100 Mercantile Drive.
At the event, you will be able to securely destroy and recycle old financial documents, such as canceled checks, bank statements, tax and investment records, all for free.
For more information, visit BradfordBank.com.
Meetings
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers/.
DAR to meet
The Silver Creek Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will meet on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Latzer Library in Highland. The program will be “Knitting Goes to War.” Any woman 18 years or older-regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background-who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. For more information on the Silver Creek Chapter, contact Lola at 618-667-8660.
Activities for women
“Girls Night Out” to promote women’s health
HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland is hosting its fifth annual Girls Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 in the Ungacta Conference Center at the hospital.
This year’s free event, once again, focuses on many women’s health topics, including the original focus of breast cancer. The event will feature health education, activities, and refreshments. Participants will have the opportunity to meet with physicians and nurses to have questions answered. Fun activities, such as complimentary mini massage therapy sessions will also be available. Refreshments will be provided by Michael’s Restaurant, and all attendees will receive a free gift. Participants will also have the opportunity to win gift baskets. Influenza vaccines will be offered for $27 as well.
“Women’s health is so important to our community, we really want to focus the event to include more than just breast cancer awareness,” said Amy Liefer, director of communications, St. Joseph’s Hospital. “Breast cancer awareness is still very much a focus for Girls Night Out, but we are also looking at the bigger picture and how we keep our mothers, sisters, and daughters healthy.”
A limited number of mammography appointments will be available during the event for those who call in advance to schedule. Dr. P. Shawn Shekar, a board-certified interventional radiologist and member of the St. Joseph’s Hospital medical staff, will be providing patients with immediate results from their mammograms.
In order to continue to detect breast cancer at the earliest possible stage in patients, St. Joseph’s Hospital invested over $350,000 to expand mammography services with advanced 3D mammography. The advanced mammogram equipment was installed in January 2016 and began service in early March of that year.
“Girls Night Out is a fun and informative event that emphasizes the importance of women’s health, which is an area of focus for St. Joseph’s Hospital,” said Teresa Cornelius, chief nursing officer at St. Joseph’s Hospital. “This is a fun way for women to get together, enjoy great company and food while gaining education and information about the best ways to care for themselves.”
Those attending the Girls Night Out event can make an appointment for their regular mammography screening by calling 618-651-2790. Those who have mammography screenings during the event — as well as during the entire month of October — will receive a special gift from St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Medical Imaging Department.
Tours of the Basler Family Women & Children’s Center at St. Joseph’s Hospital will also be available.
Highland IFBW to host “Witches’ Night Out”
To celebrate Illinois Business Women’s Week, Oct. 16-20, and the upcoming Halloween season, Highland IFBW is having a “Witches Night Out” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at The Chocolate Affair in its new location on Broadway.
The event will be a meet-and-greet and include snacks, sweets, and a “witches brew,” plus information about Highland IFBW organization. Attendance prizes will be given plus a prize for the best hat.
All working women are welcome and invited to join in the fun. So, gather up some friends, grab your witches hat, and treat yourself to a night out.
Highland IFBW is an organization of “women helping women” that meets the second Monday of each month at various venues. For more information, contact Jen at 618-654-9340.
Food
Knights of Columbus to have sausage & roast beef dinner
The Highland Knights of Columbus will have their annual a pork sausage and roast beef dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 at the KC Hall, located at 12454 Illinois Route 143 in Highland.
The menu will be mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apple sauce, sauerkraut, and homemade desserts. Cost is $10 for adults. Children 8 and younger eat free. Carry-outs will be available and free delivery to shut-ins in the Highland area. For delivery details, call 618-654-9049.
There will also be sausage sales and an auxiliary raffle on Sunday.
All proceeds will benefit local Knights of Columbus charities.
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Oct. 16: Mexican lasagna, Spanish rice, lemon pepper asparagus, pear cobbler.
Tuesday, Oct. 17: Chicken and dumplings, steamed broccoli, dinner roll, chocolate layer dessert.
Wednesday, Oct. 18: Buttermilk ranch chicken, baked beans, squash medley, bread, lemon cream pie.
Thursday, Oct. 19: Resident’s choice.
Friday, Oct. 20: Pot roast, roasted carrots, potatoes and onions, cheese herb biscuit, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Comments