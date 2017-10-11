Highland church to have movie night, polka worship set in New Douglas

With hurricanes and floods devastating the nation’s shores, uncontrolled wildfires destroying entire neighborhoods, and mass shootings which result in dozens, even hundreds of casualties, some begin to question the existence of God. How could a loving God allow these things to happen? Why does he allow our fervent prayers to go unanswered? Where is he when we need him most?
The film “God’s Not Dead” (the original, not the sequel) directly addresses these questions and more in a most compelling and persuasive way. A professed atheist is teaching a college philosophy course and demands that all his students sign a “God Is Dead” declaration in order to pass his class. One student refuses to sign, leading to a mind- and spirit-altering debate with a dramatic resolution that impacts the lives, not only of the two parties mentioned, but of many others whose lives intersect with theirs.
Starring Kevin Sorbo (of the TV series “Hercules” fame) and featuring an excellent soundtrack with songs by the “Newsboys,” Shane Harper, the “JJ Weeks Band,” and other well-known Christian artists, “God’s Not Dead” is a highly inspirational, “must-see” film for all those with unanswered questions about God — Christians and non-Christians alike.
The film will be shown at the First Baptist Church of Highland at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2709 Poplar St. All are welcome to attend regardless of church affiliation. Admission is free; the church will provide complimentary popcorn and soft drinks. For additional information, call 618-654-4145.
Watch for information on upcoming movie nights at FBC Highland as well, offered Sunday evenings once a month from September through May.
New Douglas
Church to have polka service
Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas will have its ninth annual polka worship and sausage/hot German potato salad dinner on Sunday, Oct. 15. The worship service led by the “Ray Slapak Band” will be at 10 a.m. Dinner follows the service. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call the church at 217-456-7611 and leave a message. The church is located at 203 N. 7th St. in New Douglas.
