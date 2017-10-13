Highland area police briefs: Sept. 29-Oct. 6

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
Sex offender charged with failure to register
Highland police charged Devon J. Miller, 18, of Highland on Oct. 6 with failure to register as a sex offender. Police allege that Miller, a sex offender, failed to register with the HPD within 10 days of residing in the city.
Ohio woman faces meth trafficking charge
A Dayton, Ohio, woman was charged Oct. 5 in Madison County Circuit Court with two Class X felonies following a traffic stop in Marine.
According to the Marine Police Department, on Wednesday, Oct. 4 during a traffic stop, the department’s K-9, Dixie, was deployed and alerted to the presence of drug odor on a vehicle. Upon further investigation, officers of the Marine Police Department allege they located 56 grams of methamphetamine.
On Thursday, Oct. 5, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and a felony warrant was issued on Ingrid J. Lyons, 42, charging her with methamphetamine trafficking, and unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
Lyons’ bond was set at $150,000.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Terry A. Hurley, 21, of Highland was arrested by HPD on Oct. 1 on a warrant from Macoupin County for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
▪ Steven B. Laurie, 27, of Troy was arrested by HPD on Oct. 4 on a warrant Madison County for failure to appear in court on a burglary charge. HPD additionally charged him with burglary for allegedly entering Walmart with the “intent to commit a theft.”
▪ Gregory M. Washburn, 31, of Highland was arrested by HPD on Oct. 4 on two warrants. He was wanted in Madison County on a warrant for probation violation and retail theft. Washburn was also wanted in Bond County on a warrant for DUI.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Sept. 29
▪ Zachary T. Angeli, 29, of Albers was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Timothy D Boyce Jr., 18, of Highland was charged with theft for allegedly knowingly exerting unauthorized control of property of Walmart.
▪ Jonathan N. Dempsey, 19, of Highland was charged with speeding.
▪ Mitchell F. Campbell, 19, of Highland was charged with speeding.
Sept. 30
▪ Three juveniles — a 17-year-old from Highland, a 16-year-old from Highland and a 16-year-old from Trenton — were all charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol by a minor in the same incident.
▪ A juvenile, 17, of Highland was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly making threats against others.
Oct. 1-2
▪ No tickets issued.
Oct. 3
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Trenton was charged with unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor.
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly making threats against others.
Oct. 4-6
▪ No tickets issued.
