Highland photographer to be at Art in the Park

Local fine art nature photographer and Highland native Brady Kesner will be unveiling new nature photographs from Acadia National Park at Highland’s Art in the Park this weekend.
“This past summer, our family made a trip to Maine to enjoy Acadia National Park and I came away with some beautiful photographs. The park is on the coastline of Maine and can mostly be defined as a park where rocks meet water. Juxtaposing solid rock with flowing water is my favorite kind of photography so I had a pretty creative week. I can’t wait to share the images with the visitors to our booth at Art in the Park this year,” said Kesner.
Kesner’s images are for sale through his website and he is particularly proud of his metal prints.
“We see a lot of customer excitement over our metal prints. Our photographs are infused on an aluminum sheet. The color, sharpness, and luminosity of the final print is fantastic and they do justice to all of my nature photographs,” he said.
Kesner will be exhibiting his photography at Highland’s Annual Art in the Park Art Fair to be held on Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park. His website can be found at www.bradykesner.com.
