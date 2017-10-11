Highland photographer Brady Kesner took this picture at Acadia National Park in Maine.
Highland photographer Brady Kesner took this picture at Acadia National Park in Maine. Provided
Highland photographer Brady Kesner took this picture at Acadia National Park in Maine. Provided

Highland News Leader

Highland photographer to be at Art in the Park

The News Leader

October 11, 2017 10:52 AM

Local fine art nature photographer and Highland native Brady Kesner will be unveiling new nature photographs from Acadia National Park at Highland’s Art in the Park this weekend.

“This past summer, our family made a trip to Maine to enjoy Acadia National Park and I came away with some beautiful photographs. The park is on the coastline of Maine and can mostly be defined as a park where rocks meet water. Juxtaposing solid rock with flowing water is my favorite kind of photography so I had a pretty creative week. I can’t wait to share the images with the visitors to our booth at Art in the Park this year,” said Kesner.

Kesner’s images are for sale through his website and he is particularly proud of his metal prints.

“We see a lot of customer excitement over our metal prints. Our photographs are infused on an aluminum sheet. The color, sharpness, and luminosity of the final print is fantastic and they do justice to all of my nature photographs,” he said.

Kesner will be exhibiting his photography at Highland’s Annual Art in the Park Art Fair to be held on Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park. His website can be found at www.bradykesner.com.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library
'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 1:43

'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles
Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 0:30

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

View More Video