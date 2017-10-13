Sharpshooters Trail completion helps to link the city together

Two parts of the city that have long since been separated have been connected by the competition of the Sharpshooters Trail.
A ribbon cutting on Oct. 3 signified the finalization of the path. The trail now links the east side of the city from Coventry Way, with a paved path and bridge over Lindenthal Creek. The trail then heads up Park Hill Drive to Lindethal Avenue by the Highland Primary School.
Highland Parks and Recreation Director Mark Rosen said the trail provides an opportunity for residents of the Cambridge Meadows subdivision to easily access downtown, either by walking or biking.
“It’s a real asset for the city, and it should be a very good benefit for our residents, our customers and as well as guests,” Rosen said.
The Sharpshooters Trail is one piece of a Sursee Trail network throughout the city. The network of trails was approved in the city’s comprehensive plan about several years ago, according to Rosen, and the loop is just under six miles, currently. But, Rosen said the ultimate goal is an eight-mile path that links all of the components of the city together.
The president of the club from whence the trail got its name was also at the ribbon cutting.
“We are really pleased with the way it turned out,” said Gary Bargetzi, president of the Helvetia Sharpshooters Society.
Bargetzi said that the city approached the club with the idea for building the trail, because it would need to run through quite a bit of their property. Seeing how it could help children get to and from school, the swimming pool and other family activities, Bargetzi said the club could not refuse.
City Manager Mark Latham said, aside from the trial name, the city is working on another tribute to the Sharpshooters. He said the city is working on an interpretive plan to create stations along the trail that highlight important parts of the club’s history, which was established in Highland in 1860.
