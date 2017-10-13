Sharpshooters Trail completion helps to link the city together

From left to right: Sean Maher, city intern, Mayor Joe Michaelis, Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen, Helvetia Sharpshooters Society Presdent Gary Bargetzi, Project Manager and Resident Engineer for the city Clint Conrad, City Manager Mark Latham, Metro East Park & Recreation District Executive Director Bryan Werner, who assisted the city with achieving a grant for the trail and Assistant City Manager Lisa Peck at the ribbon cutting for the Sharpshooters Trail on Oct. 3. The trail now links the east side of the city from Coventry Way, with a paved path and bridge over Lindenthal Creek. The trail then heads up Park Hill Drive to Lindethal Avenue by the Highland Primary School.
From left to right: Sean Maher, city intern, Mayor Joe Michaelis, Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen, Helvetia Sharpshooters Society Presdent Gary Bargetzi, Project Manager and Resident Engineer for the city Clint Conrad, City Manager Mark Latham, Metro East Park & Recreation District Executive Director Bryan Werner, who assisted the city with achieving a grant for the trail and Assistant City Manager Lisa Peck at the ribbon cutting for the Sharpshooters Trail on Oct. 3. The trail now links the east side of the city from Coventry Way, with a paved path and bridge over Lindenthal Creek. The trail then heads up Park Hill Drive to Lindethal Avenue by the Highland Primary School. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com
From left to right: Sean Maher, city intern, Mayor Joe Michaelis, Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen, Helvetia Sharpshooters Society Presdent Gary Bargetzi, Project Manager and Resident Engineer for the city Clint Conrad, City Manager Mark Latham, Metro East Park & Recreation District Executive Director Bryan Werner, who assisted the city with achieving a grant for the trail and Assistant City Manager Lisa Peck at the ribbon cutting for the Sharpshooters Trail on Oct. 3. The trail now links the east side of the city from Coventry Way, with a paved path and bridge over Lindenthal Creek. The trail then heads up Park Hill Drive to Lindethal Avenue by the Highland Primary School. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com

Highland News Leader

Sharpshooters Trail completion helps to link the city together

By Megan Braa

mbraa@bnd.com

October 13, 2017 8:05 AM

Two parts of the city that have long since been separated have been connected by the competition of the Sharpshooters Trail.

A ribbon cutting on Oct. 3 signified the finalization of the path. The trail now links the east side of the city from Coventry Way, with a paved path and bridge over Lindenthal Creek. The trail then heads up Park Hill Drive to Lindethal Avenue by the Highland Primary School.

Highland Parks and Recreation Director Mark Rosen said the trail provides an opportunity for residents of the Cambridge Meadows subdivision to easily access downtown, either by walking or biking.

“It’s a real asset for the city, and it should be a very good benefit for our residents, our customers and as well as guests,” Rosen said.

The Sharpshooters Trail is one piece of a Sursee Trail network throughout the city. The network of trails was approved in the city’s comprehensive plan about several years ago, according to Rosen, and the loop is just under six miles, currently. But, Rosen said the ultimate goal is an eight-mile path that links all of the components of the city together.

The president of the club from whence the trail got its name was also at the ribbon cutting.

“We are really pleased with the way it turned out,” said Gary Bargetzi, president of the Helvetia Sharpshooters Society.

Bargetzi said that the city approached the club with the idea for building the trail, because it would need to run through quite a bit of their property. Seeing how it could help children get to and from school, the swimming pool and other family activities, Bargetzi said the club could not refuse.

City Manager Mark Latham said, aside from the trial name, the city is working on another tribute to the Sharpshooters. He said the city is working on an interpretive plan to create stations along the trail that highlight important parts of the club’s history, which was established in Highland in 1860.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

    The Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, located at 1001 9th St. in Highland held an eclipse viewing party on Aug. 21. Members of the community came to view the event through the special filtered library telescopes. This is the first time in almost 100 years that a total solar eclipse has traveled coast to coast in the United States, and it might be the last one for another century, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The eclipse "path of totality" passed through parts of southern Illinois, though Highland was not on the bounds.

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library
'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles 1:43

'Freckleface Strawberry' is just like other girls, except for her bright red hair and freckles
Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future 0:30

Madison County girl with rare disease has big dreams for the future

View More Video