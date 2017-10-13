Sharpshooters Trail completion helps to link the city together

From left to right: Sean Maher, city intern, Mayor Joe Michaelis, Director of Parks and Recreation Mark Rosen, Helvetia Sharpshooters Society Presdent Gary Bargetzi, Project Manager and Resident Engineer for the city Clint Conrad, City Manager Mark Latham, Metro East Park & Recreation District Executive Director Bryan Werner, who assisted the city with achieving a grant for the trail and Assistant City Manager Lisa Peck at the ribbon cutting for the Sharpshooters Trail on Oct. 3. The trail now links the east side of the city from Coventry Way, with a paved path and bridge over Lindenthal Creek. The trail then heads up Park Hill Drive to Lindethal Avenue by the Highland Primary School. Megan Braa mbraa@bnd.com