Find art in all kinds forms at Highland festival

The Highland Arts Council is set to celebrate world-class art in the hometown atmosphere with its 14th annual Art in the Park. The two-day, outdoor, juried exhibit and sale of works by more than 50 professional artists will be held Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland.
Free and open to the public, Art in the Park will feature original works in a wide range of art mediums, including: painting, clay, glass, drawing/pastels, fabric/fiber, wood, sculpture, photography, jewelry, graphics/printmaking and mixed media.
Artwork will be exhibited and offered for sale in outdoor booths from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.
Food and drink will be available throughout the fair. Lindendale Park, the site for the event, is handicap accessible, and parking is free.
“In addition to viewing and purchasing art, entertainment will delight you throughout the weekend. Live music will grab center stage on Saturday and Sunday. Culinary arts will feature “Pancake Dan” demonstrating edible works of art created with pancake batter. An ice sculptor will show you how the arts can be applied to many mediums, and artists will be demonstrating their skills,” said Lynnette Schuepbach, Art in the Park chairperson.
Other features
Food as Art
DANCAKES is the brainchild of Daniel “Dr. Dan” Drake and Henry “Hank” Gustafson. They will dazzle the attendees that come to Art in the Park on both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2:30 pm.
While working in a greasy-spoon, Dr. Dan began drawing pictures in pancake batter as it cooked in order to get bigger tips. The first customer loved it. Dan got into the habit of serving smiley-face pancakes, because, hey, if one guy thought it was worth it, there would definitely be more. Now, he creates portraits, and can reproduce anything on the spot. He’s quickly becoming the most prestigious name in pancake art.
Cool Ice Art
Eric Snider, who operates Chip Off the Block Ice Carvings in Staunton, will be on hand from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, creating an artistic ice sculpture. A 250- to 300-pound block of ice will be transformed using a chain saw, wood chisels, grinders, and handsaws. A blow torch is the final step to smooth the edges and create a clear sculpture.
Interactive Projects
Interactive projects will allow attendees to show creativity and unity. The community mural, based on a photograph by artist Brady Kesner, will help to raise money for the Treehouse Arts Gallery. Come paint a few squares.
The unity project will show how our differences can be joined into one creative canopy. Check it out at Art in the Park.
Music
While you appreciate the visual art presented, tap your toes to the music of two groups On Saturday, the SIUE Jazz Combos will play from noon to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Paul Christian will take center stage to play from 11 a.m. to 3 pm.
Art for Kids
Two areas are just for the kids. The first area — “Kids Kreation” — will give children a chance to express themselves with art projects created by Paulette Todd. Face painting adds to the fun.
Then, there is the “Art Gallery…Just for Kids” that allows children from 5 to 18 years old to buy a piece of art donated by the exhibiting artists for just $5. Parents are not allowed into the gallery so that the children can find their own choices.
Preview Party
Be an Art in the Park ‘VIP’
You can be one of the Art in the Park VIPs to celebrate the festival’s 14th anniversary, all you need to do is pledge a minimum of $100 that you plan to spend at Art in the Park.
Your pledge will get you “Art Bucks” equaling your pre-pledge dollars to spend any time during the show, Friday through Sunday. It will also earn you and a guest an invitation to view all the artwork at at special Preview Party from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 before the festival is open to the general public. At the party, there will also be complimentary hors d’oeuvres and beverages, live entertainment and you can talk with all artists.
To take advantage of this unique opportunity, call 618-558-0054.
The competition
Artist have chance to win money
Art in the Park is a juried competition, exhibition and sale, featuring artists from around the country. A total of nearly $9,000 in prize money will be given out.
“Best of” category winners receive $500. Categories are clay, drawing/pastels, fabric/fiber, glass, graphics/printmaking, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, sculpture, and wood.
The “Best of Show” winner receives $1,000.
Four “Awards of Excellence” winners receive $500.
The “Mayor’s Award” winner receives $500.
The Judges
Judging for Art in the Park will be conducted by a panel of experienced professionals:
▪ John DenHouter is an associate professor of art at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He is the coordinator of two-dimensional studio foundations courses and former chair of the art department. He is in his 21st year of service at the university.
▪ Thomas Gipe was a professor at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., and at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a 33-year career.
▪ Luanne Rimel is currently the senior director of education programs at Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design in St. Louis, Mo. She has an MFA in fibers from Southern Illinois University and has taught numerous workshops and classes, locally and around the country.
At a glance
- What: Art in the Park
- Where: Lindedale Park, Highland
- When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15.
- Website: HighlandArtsCouncil.org.
