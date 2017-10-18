Collinsville
American Legion to host recruitment event
The American Legion, one of the oldest veterans organization, will be celebrating 100 years in 2019. To assure all veterans have a chance to be part of this celebration, District 22 is holding a membership drive Oct. 26-29 at Collinsville Post 365, 1022 Vandalia St. From Oct. 26-28, the time will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. The welfare of veterans is at the forefront of Legion priorities. The goal of the drive is to reach all veterans in Bond, Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, and Washington counties, which comprise the 22nd District of American Legion Department of Illinois. Members from posts in all five counties will be actively working along side national and state officers at the event.
“EBay Basics” class to be held in Trenton
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering an “EBay Basics” class at the Trenton Education Center on Thursday, Nov. 2 and 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. The registration number for this class is COED 7040 TR01D.
Students will learn to turn items from their attic and basement into cash using online auction sites. This fun, informative, hands-on class teaches you how to put your unwanted items up for sale on eBay. This course is designed for the beginner online auctioneer. We will demonstrate how to post items on eBay. Internet experience is required. Students need to bring email address and password to access email account. Cost for this course is $30.
For more information or to register, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475 or the Department of Industrial and Continuing Education at 618-545-3255. Space is limited, so please register early. All students must pre-register for this workshop.
“Organize with Apps” Class to be held in Trenton
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering a “Organize with Apps” class at the Trenton Education Center on Tuesday, Oct. 24 and Thursday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. The registration number for this class is COED 5062 TR01D.
This class will help students get their business and personal life organized using apps on their phone. Everything right at your fingertips! Cost of this class is $20. Students will need to bring their smart phone to class.
For more information or to register, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475 or the Department of Industrial and Continuing Education at 618-545-3255. Space is limited, so please register early. All students must pre-register for this workshop.
Alhambra
Fire department announces open house winners
The Alhambra Fire Department has announced the door prize winners from its recent open house.
Children who won $25 gift certificates were: Danielle Gorens (girl age 0-8), Nolan Luitjohan (boy 0-8), Samantha Cornejo (girl 8-12), and Chase McGee (boy 8-12).
Adults who won prizes were Anna Henschen and Amy Henschen ($25 Maedge’s gift certificates); Tyler Parrish (carbon monoxide detector); and Patty Take (smoke detector).
A total of 52 children and 57 adults attended the open house. Children got to go on fire truck rides and crawl through the smoke trailer and see how a fire can start, quickly escalate and how to get out of a burning house.
Mrs. Kronk’s class at Alhambra Primary had done a diorama of the Great Chicago Fire while they were studying the event, and they used it as a backdrop to the train set that Mr. Take had set up for the children to enjoy.
Alhambra Primary News
The Center Schools PTO will meet on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Alhambra Primary.
School parent/teacher conferences are scheduled for Oct. 25-27. There will be no school on Oct. 26 and 27. Hours for the conferences are: Oct. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m.; Oct. 26 from noon to 8 p.m.; and Oct. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wood River
MCHS Dining in History celebrates refinery centennial
The Madison County Historical Society is now taking reservations for its annual Dining in History event. This year’s event will be Nov. 5 at the Wood River Refinery, which is celebrating its centennial this year.
Although guests won’t actually dine on refinery grounds, they will be given a bus tour of the refinery and its museum, followed by a dinner catered by Bella Milano at the near-by Rox-Arena. After the meal, there will be a program, “100 Years at the Wood River Refinery,” by Melissa Erker, followed by a very brief MCHS Annual Meeting. This popular event includes the annual meeting for the purpose of nominating MCHS board members, however any resident of Madison County is invited to attend.
This is the fifth year MCHS has held a Dining in History event, which includes tours, programs, and fine dining at a historic site in Madison County. Other venues have included the Wildey Theatre, the Alton Lock & Dam, Madison County Courthouse and the Diamond Mineral Springs Restaurant.
Seating for the bus tours is limited, so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Those with reservations will meet at the Rox-Arena at 4:15 to board buses for the tours, then, return by bus to the venue for dinner and a program.
Reservations can be made by mail to the Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main Street in Edwardsville, or by calling 618-656-7569 during regular hours, Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. After hours, call 618-656-3493. All reservations must be paid in advance and are non-refundable. Reservation forms are available at the Madison County Archival Library or on the society’s website, www.madcohistory.org. The last day to submit reservations is Oct. 30.
