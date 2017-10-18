53 Highland area schools, organizations awarded grants. See who they are.

The Highland Area Community Foundation held its 22nd annual Grants Banquet on Oct. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland.
Fifty-three grants totaling $61,569 were awarded by the Foundation Grants Committee at this year’s banquet, which was sponsored by TheBANK of Edwardsville. This year’s grants bring the total of foundation grants awarded in the last 22 years to $925,340, benefiting more than90 different groups.
The Rev. Will VerDuin of Evangelical United Church of Christ served as master of ceremonies for the evening. VerDuin thanked TheBANK of Edwardsville for sponsoring the banquet for the 13th consecutive year. He also thanked the community and all those present for their generosity to the Foundation.
Of the 53 grants awarded, $37,969 went to 24 community groups and schools from the foundation’s unrestricted funds, and $23,600 went to various community organizations and schools, the city of Highland, and local scholarships from 27 specified funds.
The grant recipients were announced by Grants Committee chairman Don Johannes. Grants were awarded to a variety of Highland area organizations serving the less fortunate, senior citizens, youth, the arts, animals, sports, and the general public. Funds will provide needed equipment and services in medicine, the arts, education, community beautification, sports as well as non-sports programs, water safety training, and recreation.
In her remarks, Laurie Frank, HACF president, noted that in the last 22 years, $3 million has passed through the foundation to the community through grants, scholarships, and pass through funds. This, along with $4 million in the foundation’s endowment, totals $7 million in which the community has entrusted to HACF. This is an amazing accomplishment of which the foundation and community can be extremely proud, Frank said.
Frank also recognized retiring foundation board member Paula Shea Calvert for her dedicated service to HACF.
She also thanked those in attendance for coming out and sharing in the celebration of the foundation’s 22 years of making the community a better place to live. She asked everyone present to go to the foundation’s Facebook page and to “Like” and “Share” with their friends to help spread the word about the foundation. Frank concluded her remarks by doing what everyone else is doing — taking a “selfie” photo with those in attendance.
In closing out the evening, VerDuin thanked all those in attendance for their continued support helping HACF build a better community one donation at a time.
HACF board members for 2017-2018 are Erick Baer, Gary Bargetzi, Don Chaney, Laurie Frank, Don Johannes, Ceil Kloss, Mark Korte, Terry Lammers, Brenda Plocher, Jerry Rehkemper, Dennis Rinderer, Mandy Ringwald, Mark Rosen, Bill Wagner, Marvin Warner, and Joyce Zerban.
For more information on HACF’s many funds or programs, call executive director Terry Riffel or administrative assistant Paula Redman at 618/654-4727.
Grants
Unrestricted Community Fund
▪ Boy Scout Troop 1040: This grant will be used toward camping tents and ground tarps ($2,926)
▪ Community Link/Highland CILA: This grant will be to purchase a recliner for their project, Health and Wellness. ($689)
▪ Hard Road Theatre Productions: This grant will be used toward a lighting computer and software. ($1,000)
▪ Heartland Community Chorus: This grant will be used toward music for 2017-2018 season. ($1,000)
▪ HHS Science Department: This grant will be used to purchase Chromebooks, management console and support. ($1,500)
▪ Highland Animal Shelter: This grant will be used for plumbing upgrades. ($2,100)
▪ Highland Area Christian Service Ministry: This grant will be used for dunnage racks for their walk-in freezer, and laptop computers. ($1,598)
▪ Highland Bulldogs Hockey Club: This grant will be used toward the purchase of six game jerseys. ($450)
▪ Highland Garden Club: This grant will be used replace bushes in Glik Park “Welcome Berm” and improvements in the irrigation system in that area. ($400)
▪ Highland High School Math Department: This grant will be used toward the purchase of one 10-pack TINspires wwith docking station. ($1,412)
▪ Highland Middle School: This grant will be used to purchase three Chromebook and management consoles. ($636)
▪ Highland Primary School: This grant will be used to purchase equipment to install Promethean Board. ($1,260)
▪ Highland School District: This grant will be used to purchase sensory room and curriculum materials. ($1,892.16)
▪ Highland Scouts: This grant will be used to purchase two Revel 10 kayaks. ($823)
▪ Highland Woman’s Club: This grant will be used for Highland Primary Literary Project. ($1,350)
▪ HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital-Highland: This grant will be toward the purchase of a second Friends Van. ($2,200)
▪ Knights of Columbus Council 1580: This grant will be toward the Knights for Lights Ball Field. ($2,500)
▪ Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library: This grant will be used to purchase a new stainless steel book drop. ($3,500)
▪ Marine Elementary School: This grant will go toward the STEM “WeDo” project. ($1,000)
▪ Pierron Improvement Club: This grant will be toward the purchase of a swing set addition. ($2,300)
▪ Relevant Pregnancy Options Center: This grant will be used for organization, curriculum and technical support. ($1,810.22)
▪ St. Jacob Elementary School: This grant will be used toward new books and storage cabinets for the Guiding Reading Program. ($1,000)
▪ St. Paul Catholic School: This grant will be used to purchase iPad minis for primary students. ($1,705)
▪ The Highland Home: This grant will be used to purchase a new Koolaire under-the-counter, self-contained ice machine. ($2,917.82)
Specified Funds
Nan Carpenter Donor Advised Fund
Purpose of Fund: To provide needed assistance and medical programs provided by St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland or another not-for-profit health care provider serving the foundation’s geographic area.
Grant: St. Joseph’s Hospital ($850)
Nan Carpenter Memorial Designated Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the Hospice of Southern Illinois Inc. for services provided in the Foundation’s geographic area.
Grant: Hospice of Southern Illinois ($300)
Rita And Bob Hardy City Beautification Fund
Purpose of Fund: To enhance the appearance of Highland and its surrounding areas
Grant: Highland Garden Club ($150)
Ruth and Leland Steiner Fund In Memory Of Milda And Charles Casper
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library for general library purposes as determined by the Board of Directors of the Library.
Grant: Louis Latzer Library ($150)
Eunice M. Koch And Victor H. Koch Technology Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the patrons of the Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library for technology purposes as determined by the Board of Directors of the Library.
Grant: Louis Latzer Library ($200)
Knights Of Columbus Council 1580 Charitable Giving Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the charitable giving programs of the Highland Knights of Columbus.
Grant: Highland KC Council 1580 ($350)
Korte Recreation Assisted Membership Fund
Purpose of Fund: To provide admission to the Korte Recreation Center to those in need.
Grant: City of Highland ($100)
Recreation Center Operations Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the operations of the Recreation Center in Glik Park.
Grant: City of Highland ($10,700)
Korte Recreation Center Haller Fund
Purpose of Fund: To be used for Korte Recreation Center non-sports related programs.
Grant: City of Highland ($250)
Korte Recreation Center Hamlin Fund
Purpose of Fund: To be used to provide swim lessons, lifeguard training and therapy.
Grant: City of Highland ($100)
Highland Civic Woman’s Club Geralyn Rehkemper Memorial Fund
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarship grants to an educational institution providing the education or training of an individual seeking higher education. The award recipient is named by the Highland Civic Woman’s Club.
Grant: April Cook and Dana Bivens ($400 each)
Highland Lions Club Scholarship Fund
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarship grants for graduating seniors of Highland High School. The award recipient was named with help from the Highland Lions Club in the spring of 2017.
Grant: Jacob L. Mitchell ($950)
Bill And Joan Sackett Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the operations of the HACF.
Grant: HACF Operations ($250)
Bill And Peg Pierce Police Education Fund
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships and/or educational assistance for second year (or above) criminal justice students or scholarships and/or specialized law enforcement training for existing law enforcement officers.
Grant: Held this year ($200)
Dwight And Carol Rogier Fund
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships for future teachers (K-12) from the Highland Community Unit School District No. 5, and to provide books and technology to support the curriculum in grades K-6. The award recipients were named with help from the scholarship fund’s advisory board in the spring of 2017.
Grant: Miranda Smith ($1,650); and books/technology to support curriculum grades K-6 ($1,650)
Gloria Loebel Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the Relevant Pregnancy Options Center’s various client programs.
Grant: Relevant Pregnancy Options Center ($400)
James A. Apken St. Paul Music And Technology Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the St. Paul School music and technology programs.
Grant: St. Paul School ($150)
Wick Charitable Fund In Memory Of Martin Wick
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the Relevant Pregnancy Options Center’s various client programs.
Grant: Relevant Pregnancy Options Center $100
Patsy Schwarm Education Fund
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships for future teachers and school administrators from Highland Community Unit School District No. 5, and to provide materials to enhance the joy of reading in children.
Grant: Held for 2018 ($800)
Bradford National Bank Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the operations of the foundation.
Grant: HACF Operations ($200)
Margye Liebler Baumgardner Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit various organizations — Highland Historical Society, Highland Animal Shelter, Meals on Wheels and Hospice of Southern Illinois — on a rotating basis.
Grant: Highland Historical Society ($200)
Clinton “pete” And Lillian Kerin St. Joseph Hospital Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.
Grant: St. Joseph’s Hospital ($150)
Udell And Cecelia Harris Catholic High School Scholarship Fund
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships for graduating eighth-grade student parishioners of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Highland to attend Father McGivney High School. The recipient was named in the spring of 2017.
Grant: Hunter Meacham ($600)
R. Guy Michael Scholarship Fund
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships for graduating Highland High School seniors. Scholarship recipient was named in the Spring of 2017.
Grant: Jacob Plocher ($100)
Anna Lee And Clinton H. Rogier Memorial Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the operations of the foundation.
Grant: HACF Operations ($150)
Carl And Kathleen (iberg) Ernst Scholarship Fund
Purpose of Fund: To provide scholarships to Highland High School graduating seniors pursuing a degree in engineering and in nursing. Scholarship recipients were named in the spring of 2017.
Grants: Sarah Jansen (engineering/chemistry, $625) and Bailey Nicole Wills (nursing, $625)
Hebrank Family Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit the Missionary Society of St. Therese.
Grant: Missionary Society of St. Therese ($1,250)
City Of Highland Employees’ Charitable Pass Through Fund
Purpose of Fund: To benefit charitable needs and award scholarships to high school seniors.
Grant: Highland Area Christian Services Ministry ($533.37) and Jacob Menz (scholarship awarded in spring 2017, $1,200)
