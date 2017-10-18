53 Highland area schools, organizations awarded grants. See who they are.

2017 Grant Winners Seated from left are Angela Kim of Louis Latzer Memorial Public Library, Diana Haynes of Hospice of Southern Illinois, Christine Tyre of Hospice of Southern Illinois, Diane Williams of Highland Area Christian Service Ministry, Renee Voegele of Marine Elementary School, Alex Rinderer of Highland Elementary School, Erin Bloemer of Highland Primary School, Mary Jackson of Pierron Improvement Club, and Bill Ahaus of Heartland Community Chorus. Standing in second row are Jon Greve of banquet sponsor TheBANK of Edwardsville, Father Paul Kala of Missionary Society of St. Therese, Cathy Boulanger of the Highland Woman’s Club, Lynn Hargus of the Highland Historical Society, Meghan Foster of Community Link, Jay Simpson of St. Jacob Elementary School, Tom Varner of Hard Road Theatre Productions, Amy Liefer of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Margie Duncan of the Highland High School Math Department, Kathy Sherman of St. Paul Catholic School, Janet Kruse of Highland Home, Judy Hartlieb of the Highland Garden Club, and Don Johannes, Foundation Grant Committee chair. Standing in the back are David Bruchhauser of Boy Scout Troop 1040, Kevin Miles of the Highland Bulldogs Hockey Club, Joshua Case of Boy Scout Troop 1040, Scott Schuepbach of Highland Scouters, Gerard Klostermann of Knights of Columbus Council 1580, Tricia Blasdel of Relevant Pregnancy Options Center, Carrie Buss of the Highland High School Science Department, Liz Weder of Highland Middle School, Mark Rosen of the city of Highland/Korte Recreation Center, and Leah Devany of the Highland Animal Shelter. The Pinoeer Courtesy photo