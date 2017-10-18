Festival
PumpkinFest returns to Highland
PumpkinFest 2017, hosted by Highland Civic Woman’s Club, will be held Oct. 21 and 22 at VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road in Highland.
The annual festival is outdoor fun celebrating all things pumpkin. It features a professional carnival and rides by American Banner Amusements, fresh pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes for sale from Damien Tree Farm, unique crafters and artisan booths, vendor sales, a live DJ, pumpkin painting crafts, pumpkin games, face painting, and a pumpkin pie eating contest. Festival foods, snacks and beverages are sold by the HCWC.
Fundraisers
Chorus to hold trivia night
The Heartland Community Chorus invites the community to its second annual Halloween Trivia Night, a fundraiser to be held Friday, Oct. 27 at Highland’s Masonic Temple, located at 721 9th St. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and play begins at 7 p.m.
After taking the kids through the Trick or Treat Trail, why not make your last stop of the evening this spooktacular event? Costumes are encouraged, so gather your favorites ghouls and goblins and join HCC for a night of fun trivia. Tables of eight are $100 in advance or $120 at the door. Call Richard at 618-791-2085 to reserve your table today.
Heartland Community Chorus will provide popcorn and Halloween candy, but guests are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.
Hospital auxiliary to host trivia night
The HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary will host a “School of Rock” trivia night on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Highland Knights of Columbus Hall. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia begins at 7 p.m. The trivia night will feature general questions about “schools” and anything relatives to the word “rock.” Dress as your favorite rock star; there will be a costume contest at intermission. Cost is $100 per table, with a maximum of 10 people per table. There will be free popcorn. Cash prizes are $100 for first place and $50 for second. To learn more or reserve a table, call 618-654-6266.
Moose plan chili cook-off
Highland Moose Lodge 2479 will have its 10th annual Charity Chili Cook Off on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Madison County Fair Grounds, 2025 Park Hill Drive in Highland.
Teams are needed. Teams need to make a minimum of three gallons of chili. The entry fee is $10, with 100 percent of the fees going to prize money. There’s a guaranteed prize pot of $225. Set-up is at 8 a.m., and judging is at 1 p.m.
The cook-off is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where tickets can be purchased to sample the entries. Beverages will be available for purchase. The Rusty Rodz Car Club will also have a car cruise at the event fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be facepainting for kids.
For more information on the cook-off, contact Mike at 618-541-5034 or Tim at 618-570-1763.
For more information on the car cruise, visit the Rusty Rodz Car Club on Facebook.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Oct. 23: Stuffed shells with sauce, Italian blend vegetables, garlic toast, side salad with dressing, fruited gelatin.
Tuesday, Oct. 24: Pork chop with mushroom gravy, buttered rice, Dutch cabbage, dinner roll, pumpkin crumble.
Wednesday, Oct. 25: Roast turkey, baked sweet potato, Parmesan herbed cauliflower, bread, banana split cake.
Thursday, Oct. 26: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, carrots and onions, bread, glazed applesauce cake.
Friday, Oct. 27: Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable medley, bread, pie of the day.
