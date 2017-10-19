A look back at Highland one century ago

Let’s take a look at Highland 100 years ago, starting in March 1917.
At the annual meeting of the Helvetia Milking Condensing Co., located at the corner of Broadway and Washington, the following directors were elected: Louis Latzer, W.P Nardin, L.F. Appel, William G. Kaeser and Adolph Meyer.
The local Holden Oil Co. was selling oil drilling stock at $25 per share.
Dairymen of this territory met and organized, The Highland-St. Jacob Cooperative Cow Testing Association with the following directors chosen: E.C. Willi, Adolph Glock, Albert Mueller, Emil Fricker, Oscar Stocker, William Schoeck and Joseph Winet.
The Highland Business Men’s League, a forerunner the Highland Chamber of Commerce purchased the 25-acre Suppiger tract, just west of the city limits of Broadway, Chestnut and the Pennsylvania Railroad. They platted it into lots, and it was known as “White City.” It is now in the Highland city limits and is still called “White City” by some of its older residents.)
The Highland Store Co. was installing a new steam oven for its remodeled bakery.
John O. Hoyt, in 1917, purchased the entire Block 67, the 12 lots and the former Helena Pagan residence at the southeast corner of Walnut & 13th Street. (The white brick home of Mrs. August Pagan is still a beautiful remembrance of Highland’s past. Some of old-timers remember the home as Ed and Ruth Lowenstein,, then owned by the Schumachers.)
The East End Mercantile Co. purchased a new delivery truck. Frank Winter was employed to drive it.
R. Keith Tibbetts and family moved back from Sterling, Illinois and Keith entered the employment of his father-in-law, Josias G. Bardill at the Highland Store Co.
Darwin Netzer and family moved to Trenton, where Darwin took employment with the Reuter-Schwarz Organ Co.
Dentist C.O. Thompson purchased the dentist office equipment formerly conducted by Dr. Combe in the State & Trust Bank building and began practice there. (Dr. Louis E. Combe Sr. had died on Dec. 18, 1916 and was buried at Gullick Cemetery.)
Adam Spengel purchased the Louisa Schott residence on East Broadway.
In April 1917, C.R. Brubaker became owner of the O-Spot Lunch Room on the south side of the Highland Square. (Do you have any advertising items from the O-Spot Lunch Room?)
Helvetia Township election results were as follows: Louis Monken was elected highway commissioner; Gerald Moser and Maurice Marcoot, justices of the peace; and Gotlieb Jose and Joel Rogier, school trustees.
Sam Jenne Jr., the well-known grand champion trap shooter, moved his automobile business into the Hediger building on Broadway in 1917. (Duane Tibbetts purchased this old building in 1921, and in 1922, opened Tibbetts & Co. in the new building at 906 Broadway.)
The new Administration Army Act by fixed the draft ages from 21 to 40 and set the initial pay at $40 per month. The estimated draft call for Highland was expected to be about 25. So the hectic World War I days began.
