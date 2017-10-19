Highland businessman has help send countless kids to camp

“It’s all for the kids!” This simple, yet meaningful statement is a personal motto for Pete Korte, the owner of Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc. in Highland.
For the past 22 years, Korte has planned and hosted a golf benefit to support Camp Ondessonk and the camp’s Scholarship Fund, which provides tuition assistance to families so their children can attend summer camp. Thanks to the passion and dedication of Korte and his family, friends, and colleagues, nearly $700,000 has been raised over that time.
This year’s golf benefit took place at the Roland Barkau Memorial Golf Course in Okawville on Sept. 9. In addition to the dedicated support of the volunteers, this event would not be possible without the support of many sponsors. The Premium Tournament Sponsors were Korte & Luitjohan Contractors Inc., Beelman Ready Mix, Gelly Excavating, Kehrer Brothers Construction, and Prindable Insurance Agency. The Platinum Sponsors were HD Supply, Huddle House, Keeley & Sons, Sachs Electric Company, SICAP, Vandevanter Engineering, Gerstner Plumbing, Midwest Municipal Supply, Thomas Young Sr., Revermann Chiropractic, and a sponsorship in memory of Dr. John Shively by Jim & Kate Shively. The Apparel Sponsor was Silkworm, Inc and the Food and Beverage Sponsors were Excel Bottling, US Foods, Trenton Processing, Robert “Chick” Fritz Distributing, and Howard Rakers.
Pete Korte’s involvement with Camp Ondessonk spans decades. His children and grandchildren attended camp and served as counselors, and Pete and his generous employees have donated thousands of hours of their time, equipment and construction expertise to build camp’s shower houses and a climbing wall, installing water and electric lines, and dozens of other building projects that help Camp keep tuition low for its campers.
In 2017, Camp Ondessonk served over 3,000 campers in their summer camp, with a majority from Illinois and Missouri.
“Camp Ondessonk provides exceptional outdoor and spiritual adventures, empowering kids of all ages,” said Dan King, the camp’s executive director. “Kids nowadays are bombarded with crazy schedules, mixed media messages and technology that fill their every moment. Camp Ondessonk is a place for them to escape and just be kids in a place that is accepting and nurturing.”
