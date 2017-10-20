Engagement: Rode-Mettler

Amber Rode, of Grantfork, and Joseph Mettler, of New Douglas, are engaged.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Alan and Tami Rode, of Grantfork. She is a 2011 graduate of Highland High School and a 2015 graduate of McKendree University, where she double-majored and received a bachelor’s of business administration in accounting and management. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) at Scheffel Boyle in Highland.
The groom-to-be is the son of Alan and Terri Mettler, of New Douglas. He is a 2011 graduate of Highland High School. He works as an operator with Operating Engineers Local 520 out of Granite City, and he is also a farmer.
The couple is planning a Dec. 9, 2017 wedding at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork.
Comments