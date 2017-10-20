Amber Rode of Grantfork and Joseph Mettler of New Douglas are engaged.
Highland News Leader

Engagement: Rode-Mettler

October 20, 2017 8:06 AM

Amber Rode, of Grantfork, and Joseph Mettler, of New Douglas, are engaged.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Alan and Tami Rode, of Grantfork. She is a 2011 graduate of Highland High School and a 2015 graduate of McKendree University, where she double-majored and received a bachelor’s of business administration in accounting and management. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) at Scheffel Boyle in Highland.

The groom-to-be is the son of Alan and Terri Mettler, of New Douglas. He is a 2011 graduate of Highland High School. He works as an operator with Operating Engineers Local 520 out of Granite City, and he is also a farmer.

The couple is planning a Dec. 9, 2017 wedding at St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork.

