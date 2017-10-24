Kaskaskia College Scholarship winners: Pictured are Evan Schuette, Carrie Trame of Clinton County Electric, and Jakob Koch.
Kaskaskia College Scholarship winners: Pictured are Evan Schuette, Carrie Trame of Clinton County Electric, and Jakob Koch.

Highland News Leader

Highland student wins scholarship from Clinton County Electric

The News Leader

October 24, 2017 7:50 AM

Kaskaskia College is proud to announce that Evan Schuette, of Breese, and Jakob Koch, of Highland, have been named the recipients of a scholarship awarded through Clinton County Electric Cooperative Inc.

Schuette is a 2016 graduate of Mater Dei High School and is a sophomore at KC pursuing an agricultural degree. He is the son of Cliff and Christy Schuette.

Koch is a 2016 graduate of Breese Central High School and is a sophomore at KC pursuing an agricultural degree. He is the son of Amanda Tebbe and Christopher Koch.

Mater Dei

Highland girl named student of the week

Senior Amber Jo Hallemann was named the student of the week at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese for the week of Oct. 9-13.

In her nomination, English Composition 101 teacher Mrs. Pam Zurliene stated: “Amber Jo is a hard worker who shows interest in all her assignments, reworks essays tirelessly to improve, and always has a positive attitude.”

Amber Jo is the daughter of Philip and Yvonne Hallemann, of Highland.

