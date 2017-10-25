New Douglas, Highland-Pierron fire departments to have pancake breakfasts

New Douglas
Fire department plans breakfast
The New Douglas Fire Department will have an all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser at the firehouse, 105 E. Allen St. in New Douglas, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.
The menu will include sausage (Ron Hemann’s recipe), pancakes, scrambled eggs, biscuits, gravy, homemade donuts, and drinks.
Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-10, and children 4 and under eat free.
Church to celebration 150th anniversary
On Oct. 29, New Douglas Baptist Church will be celebrating 150 years. Regular morning services, which begin at 10:45 a.m., will be followed by a pot-luck. Tableware, meat and potatoes will be provided. A special service in the afternoon will feature former pastors and special music. If you have pictures from church activities, bring them to share. The church is located at 407 N. 1st St in New Douglas. For more information, call 217-456-6161.
Grantfork
There’s still time to order a centennial book
The Grantfork Centennial Team will be ordering a few more centennial books. Contact Wendy Heilig at 618-444-2520 if you interested in owning one of the books that depicts the past 100 years of Grantfork. There are also still a number of 2018 calendars for sale for $12 a piece. Each month shows another epic picture of Grantfork in days past. T-shirts are still available in the smaller sizes.
Pierron
Fire department to have “Fire Prevention Breakfast”
Highland-Pierron Fire Department is hosting its annual sausage and pancake breakfast on Sunday, Oct. 29 at the firehouse at 241 Illinois 143 in Pierron. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. until noon, and there will be a live-burn demonstration at 11 a.m.
Cost for the breakfast is $8; kids 5 and under eat for free. The event will also include fire prevention information, tours of HPFD apparatus, and free smoke detectors for those in the Highland-Pierron district.
The live burn demonstration is the opportunity to have a teachable moment with the public about one area of fire prevention they can implement in their own lives. This year’s demo will show how a fire that begins outside of the home, often due to carelessness, can spread and cause extensive damage to a home, or even burn it down. Past burn demonstrations have shown the importance of closing a bedroom door at night, how today’s building components affect how quickly a fire burns, and the advantage of sprinklers.
Livingston
Olive Township to host free document shredding
From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 28, area residents can bring sensitive papers to the Olive Township Building, located at 8363 E. Frontage Road in rural New Douglas, near Livingston, to be securely shredded for recycling. This is a free service. You do not need to be an Olive Township resident to take advantage of it, and there is no limit to the amount of paper you can shred. However, you will need to stay with your materials and watch the machine perform the shredding. Also, there will be no shredding of cardboard boxes. If you have an questions, call Olive Township Supervisor Terry Wray at 618-637-2630.
Marine
UCC to have sausage supper
Marine United Church of Christ, 111 N. Center St. in Marine, will have its 67th annual pork sausage dinner on Sunday, Nov. 5. The all-you-can-eat, family-style meal will include homemade pork sausage, mashed potatoes and gravy, applesauce, sauerkraut, green beans, corn, and homemade pie. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and all carry-outs; $4 for children ages 4-10; and children 3 and under eat free.
There will also be a farmers market where the church will be selling fresh sausage, ribs and backbones, as well as jellies, crafts, baked goods and homemade apple butter.
There will also be raffles for a side of beef, whole hog, gift cards and more.
St. Rose
Quilt bingo planned
Games of quilt bingo will be played in the St. Rose gym on Sunday, Nov. 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and bingo starts at 7 p.m. All quilts are handmade. The night will include 24 games played on paper cards. Refreshments will be available.
Breese
Mater Dei to have open house for prospective families
Prospective students (grades 5-8) and their families are invited to explore the unique opportunities offered at Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese at the school’s open house on Sunday, Nov. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. Guests will enjoy a guided tour of the campus and receive information regarding spiritual, academic, and extracurricular programs; scholarships and tuition assistance; and free transportation. Families who are unable to attend may contact Mrs. Maria Zurliene by email at mzurliene@materdeiknights.org to request an informational folder.
Trenton
“Quilting for Beginners” class to be held
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering a “Quilting for Beginners” class at the Trenton Education Center on Wednesday evenings, Nov. 1-29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The registration number is COED 5440 TR01E.
This quilting class will examine all of the necessary tools for hand and machine piecing of quilt blocks. Each week the tools and their use will be demonstrated as well as putting the cut fabric pieces into a block. Participants will leave with all of the information needed each week to complete a block with ideas for a final product. A portable sewing machine is required. Cost for this class is $60. Students will be given a list of required supplies prior to class.
For more information or to register, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475. Space is limited, so register early. All students must pre-register for this workshop.
