Highland Briefs: Chamber announces Christmas parade theme

Around Town
Chamber announces Christmas parade theme
Every year, the Highland Chamber of Commerce hosts a Lighted Christmas Parade through the streets of downtown Highland, culminating in the lighting of the downtown Square.
The parade theme for 2017 will be “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
“We have such a creative community. I can’t wait to see how this traditional theme will be expressed in modern times,” said Nancie Zobrist, executive director of the Highland Chamber of Commerce.
If your company is interested in participating in the Lighted Christmas Parade, you may visit the chamber’s website at HighlandIllinois.com, click on the “Calendar” page and then “Event Registration,” or you can email penny@highlandillinois.com, and she can send you a registration form.
Bank holding “Coats for Cuties” collection
FCB Banks is collecting “Coats for Cuties” through Nov. 10. Coats for Cuties is a drive to collect new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarfs for children attending kindergarten through sixth grade. You can drop off donations at the FCB Banks Highland location, 111 Walnut St., or at any of the 14 FCB locations across the metro-east. A box is located in the lobby. The coats, hats, gloves and scarves collected will be distributed to area schools to give to local children who are in need of warm clothing for the winter.
Meeting
Garden club to learn about pecans
The Highland Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Korte Recreation Center. The topic will be, “Pecans.” The lesson will be presented by Karen Voss of Voss Pecan Farms. Guests are welcome to attend.
Fundraiser
Event to benefit teen hit by train
A basket grab and T-shirt sale will be held from 5 p.m. until closing time on Friday, Nov. 3 and from noon to close on Saturday, Nov. 4 at Don Ole Mexican Restaurant, 721 Broadway in Highland, to benefit Ana Cantrell.
Ana was involved in a horrific accident in May when her car was hit by a train near Highland. She still has many doctor appointments, medical needs and therapy ahead. Proceeds will help pay for her medical bills.
Food
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Oct. 30: Meatloaf, baked potato, cauliflower with cheese sauce, bread, fruit crisp.
Tuesday, Oct. 31: Salisbury steak, buttered egg noodles, steamed Brussels sprouts, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
Wednesday. Nov. 1: Herbed pork roast, baked sweet potato, peas, dinner roll, angel food cake with fruit.
Thursday, Nov. 2: Crispy chicken sandwich, tater tots, lettuce and tomato, oatmeal cookie, fruit cocktail.
Friday, Nov. 3: Fried fish, vinegar dressing cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, bread, frosted peanut butter cake.
Comments