Highland area police briefs: Oct. 7-16

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Jackson C. Kannall, 19, of Highland, was arrested Oct. 7 on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on a disorderly conduct charge. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Kevin D. Raymer, 20, of Highland, was arrested by HPD on Oct. 9 on a warrant from the Troy Police Department for failure to appear in court on traffic offenses. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Jason C. McMullen, 39, of Highland, was arrested by HPD on Oct. 10 a warrant from Effingham County for felony possession of methamphetamine.
▪ Jacob D. Luna, 29, of St. Jacob, was arrested by HPD on Oct. 12 on two warrants. Highland police wanted him for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of drug equipment, and he was wanted in Clinton County on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving with a suspended license. He posted bond and was released.
▪ Heather M. Battaglia, 22, of Greenville, was arrested by HPD on Oct. 13 on a warrant from Bond County for failure to appear in court on a charge of operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. HPD additionally charged her with another count of operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Man faces felony DUI charge
Highland police charged Keith D. Powell, 63, of Highland, was charged Oct. 11 with driving with a suspended/revoked license, improper lane usage, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
On Oct. 13, the DUI charged as upgraded it to a felony, aggravated DUI, due to Powell having previously been convicted or received court supervision for a DUI or a similar provision of another state on April 17, 2001 and Oct. 14, 2013 and May 8, 2017.
Two face meth charges
Highland police charged Glen C. Garland, 37, of Carlyle, was charged Oct. 16 with possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis, possession of less than 10 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a separate incident, HPD charged Michelle L. Williams on Oct. 19 with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle. Willams was also wanted on a warrant from Bond County for possession of methamphetamine and retail theft. She was taken to the Madison County Jail.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Oct. 7
▪ Four juvenile boys, all 16 years old from Highland, were charged with destroying property for allegedly doing donuts in their vehicles at Lindendale Park, damaging grass and or a rock drive on private property belonging to Helvetia Sharpshooters.
▪ Tyler D. Dothager, 26, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with a suspended/revoked license, and disobeying a stop/yield sign.
▪ Elizabeth A. Burke, 46, of Highland, was charged with theft for allegedly taking Scentsational wax candle packs from Walmart.
Oct. 8
▪ Seventeen minors were charged with unlawful consumption of alcohol after police were called to a party. Juveniles charged were four 17-year-old boys from Highland; one 17-year-old girl from Highland; a 17-year-old boy from Greenville; three 16-year-old girls from Highland; a 17-year-old girl from Trenton; a 16-year-old girl from Sorento; a 15-year-old boy from New Douglas; and two 15-year-old boys from Highland. Others charged were Dylan V. Shaw, 18, of Pocahontas; Blake T. Doll, 18, of Pocahontas; and Cody J. Bentlage, 20, of New Douglas.
Oct. 9
▪ Austin J. Nix, 20, of Highland, was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license and possession of cannabis.
▪ Matthew S. McNeilly, 23, of Highland, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Kevin D. Raymer, 19, of Highland, was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Jackson C. Kannall, 19, of Highland, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
▪ Jordyn L. Whitten, 22, of Bethalto, was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license.
Oct. 10
▪ Charity D. Rasmussen, 35, of Highland, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Darrin W. Starks, 35, of Highland, was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
▪ A juvenile, 16, of Highland, was charged with theft for allegedly taking money from his place of employment, Ace Hardware.
Oct. 12
▪ Cherilyn N. Bryan DiMarco, 25, of New Baden, was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Oct. 13
▪ Jacob O. Trost, 19, of Highland, was charged with driving without lights when required and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Oct. 15
▪ Ronald S. Hunziker, 53, of Highland, was charged with damaged destroying property for allegedly stealing a ceramic sign that was attached to a wooden bookcase in Lila’s Garden, which is owned by the city of Highland, causing damage when it was removed.
▪ Cathy M. Lienemann, 55, of Highland, was charged with having an unrestrained animal.
Oct. 16
▪ A juvenile boy, 16, of Pocahontas, was charged with unlawful consumption/possession of alcohol by a minor.
▪ Two minor girls, one 16 years old and the other 12 years old, both from Highland were both charged with retail theft in the same incident for allegedly taking approximately 40 personal hygiene and other cosmetic items from Walmart.
