Highland wiffle ball tournament for heart health

Justin Mass pitches a wiffle ball while his teammate Zach Engel watches from behind. The two players are participants in the 4th annual Homers for the Heart Wiffle Ball Tournament and Home Run Derby held by the Greg Holthaus Memorial Fund on Oct. 14 at the Knights of Columbus baseball fields. The benefit was in memory of Greg Holthaus, a former Highland High School baseball player who unexpectedly passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest. The money raised from the event goes towards buying AED and providing free CPR classes for the community.
The 4th annual Homers for the Heart first place team representing the American Legion Post 439.
Provided by Gail Holthaus
Logan Runge winds up to hit a wiffle ball pitched by Justin Massa at the 4th annual Homers for the Heart Wiffle Ball Tournament and Home Run Derby held by the Greg Holthaus Memorial Fund on Oct. 14 at the Knights of Columbus baseball fields. The benefit was in memory of Greg Holthaus, a former Highland High School baseball player who unexpectedly passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest. The money raised from the event goes towards buying AED and providing free CPR classes for the community.
Taylor, left, and Hayden, right, Burke wear the signature No. 34 shirt at the 4th annual Homers for the Heart Wiffle Ball Tournament and Home Run Derby held by the Greg Holthaus Memorial Fund on Oct. 14 at the Knights of Columbus baseball fields. The benefit was in memory of Greg Holthaus, a former Highland High School baseball player who unexpectedly passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest. The money raised from the event goes towards buying AED and providing free CPR classes for the community.
Wiffle ball teams face off at the 4th annual Homers for the Heart Wiffle Ball Tournament and Home Run Derby held by the Greg Holthaus Memorial Fund on Oct. 14 at the Knights of Columbus baseball fields. The benefit was in memory of Greg Holthaus, a former Highland High School baseball player who unexpectedly passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest. The money raised from the event goes towards buying AED and providing free CPR classes for the community.
The 4th annual Homers for the Heart second place team named the Bash Bros.
Provided by Gail Holthaus