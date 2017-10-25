Trick-or-Treat Trail is Friday in Highland

Trick-or-Treat Trail is Oct. 27 in Highland
The Trick-or-Treat Trail will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 on the Square and throughout downtown Highland.
The Trick-or-Treat Trail, which is sponsored by the Highland News Leader and downtown businesses, is an afternoon scavenger hunt for children 10 and under. Children wear their costumes and receive treats as well as clues for the scavenger hunt.
The rain date will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
Local Trick-or-treat hours
Alhambra: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Aviston: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Breese: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Grantfork: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct 31.
Hamel: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30.
Highland: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Marine: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
New Douglas: 5 to 8 p.m Tuesday, Oct. 31.
St. Jacob: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Trenton: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Troy: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Note: Those wishing to have visitors should have their porch light on.
Church events
Hopefest: Highland Hope United Methodist Church, 12846 Daiber Road in Highland, will have its sixth annual Hopefest from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. There will be lots of fun for people of all ages, including a trunk-or-treat, food, games, music and hayrides. There are lots of new things planned for 2017.
Hope Lutheran trunk-or-treat: Hope Lutheran Church, 2745 Broadway in Highland, will have a trunk-or-treat event from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29. The public is invited.
EvUCC Tent & Treat: Join Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St. in Highland, for a free afternoon of family-friendly fun Sunday Oct. 29 as the church hosts its “Tent & Treat” event. From 2 to 4:30 p.m., there will be trick-or-treating, games, crafts, snacks, pumpkin Olympics and hayrides at the EvUCC Social Hall.
Highland First Baptist Halloween party and trunk-or-treat: Join Highland First Baptist Church, 2709 Poplar St. in Highland, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, for a Halloween party and trunk-or-treat. When you arrive, church staff will be in the parking lot to assist you in parking your car, so as to maximize both the fun and the safety of this event.
The indoor festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. with supper — hot dogs or chili dogs, chips, assorted veggies and dip, cupcakes and beverages — provided by the church free of charge.
At 6:30, the games begin. Kids will start in the craft room, where they will decorate their own trunk-or-treat bag to hold, not only the goodies they will get later, but also the prizes they will win from the assortment of games that await them. Adults can accompany their children, or remain in the Fellowship Hall to participate in several adult-level games. Monty Kindle will once again be on hand to create balloon animals and other shapes for the children upon request.
At 7 p.m., parents and children will be invited into the sanctuary for Halloween story time, while others prepare their cars for trunk-or-treat. Promptly at 7:15 p.m., parents will escort their children to the parking lot, and trunk-or-treat will begin.
All are welcome to participate in this fun and safe Halloween event. For additional information about this or other FBC services and events, call 618-654-4145, or visit fbchighland.org. You can also find the church on Facebook.
Troy UMC Tent and Treat: The public is invited a “Tent and Treat” at Troy United Methodist Church, 407 Edwardsville Road in Troy, on Sunday, Oct.29 from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s free, indoors, and safe. Kids will enjoy going from decorated canopy tent to the next playing games, getting treats and having snacks. For more information, visit troyumc.org/tent or call 618-667-6241.
Pentecostals of Troy Fall Fest: The Pentecostals of Troy, 8965 Illinois Route 162 in Troy, will be hosting their annual Fall Fest Block Party and Trunk-R-Treat on Wednesday, Oct. 25, starting at 7 p.m. There will be food, fun, games, a hayride, a bounce house, and candy.
New Douglas to have Halloween Parade and Party
On Oct. 28, New Douglas will have its fifth annual Halloween Parade and Party at the Park.
The idea was brought to the table by a group of parents the first year. One of those parents happens to be New Douglas Fire Chief Dan Robertson. The group meets several times throughout the month of September and October to make sure every aspect of the event is covered. The thought process behind the group was to create a way for kids and their families to enjoy a safe, fun and free Halloween party.
The Halloween Parade starts of the fun night. There will be family floats, business floats, church and community organization floats, cars, a Spider Club, and children walking in the parade dressed for the occasion, The New Douglas Volunteer Fire Firefighters sponsors the prizes given out for entries. Float line-up and judging will be at 4 p.m. at the American Legion, located at 4th and Douglas streets. (There will be signs to follow). The parade starts at 5 p.m. and ends at the park.
After the parade, there will be hayrides, storytelling, a children’s costume contest and a snack for all that attend.
If you are interested in having a float in the parade, contact Linda Hunsinger by email at linda.hunsinger@gmail.com, or visit the New Douglas Annual Halloween Parade on Facebook.
St. Jacob Elementary to have trunk-or-treat
The St. Jacob Elementary PTO invites the community to its the 10th annual Trunk-or-Treat from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. There will be fun, games, and treat bags. Concessions will also be available for purchase. Want to have a trunk or volunteer? If so, email stj.pto@tcusd2.org.
Trenton Sportsman’s Club to host Haunted Trail
The Trenton Sportsman’s Club, 14919 Sportsman’s Road in Trenton, will host its annual Haunted Trail from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31. Admission is $10 ($1 off with canned good to be donated to local food pantry). Groups are welcome. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
