Highland PumpkinFest

Shaunda, left, Ethan, middle, and Kevin Connelly pose with the pumpkins at PumpkinFest 2017. The event is hosted every year by Highland Civic Women’s Club. This year the event was on Oct. 21 and 22 at VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Ben Kloss, 2, plays in the corn pit at PumpkinFest 2017. The event is hosted every year by Highland Civic Women’s Club. This year the event was on Oct. 21 and 22 at VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Ryan Alexander holds his daughter Finn, 2, as they slip down a slide at PumpkinFest 2017. The event is hosted every year by Highland Civic Women’s Club. This year the event was on Oct. 21 and 22 at VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
PumpkinFest 2017 was on Oct. 21 and 22 at VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road in Highland. The event is hosted every year by Highland Civic Women’s Club. The festival celebrates all things pumpkin with carnival rides, fresh pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes for sale from Daniken Tree Farm, unique crafters and artisan booths, vendor sales, a live DJ, pumpkin painting crafts, pumpkin games, face painting, and a pumpkin pie eating contest. Festival foods, snacks and beverages are sold by the HCWC.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Mason Goestenkors, 4, fights aliens on a spaceship ride at PumpkinFest 2017. The event is hosted every year by Highland Civic Women’s Club. This year the event was on Oct. 21 and 22 at VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road in Highland.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com
Kate Daniken, left, and Aybrey Thole, right, pose on a pile of pumpkins at PumpkinFest 2017. The event is hosted every year by Highland Civic Women’s Club. This year the event was on Oct. 21 and 22 at VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road in Highland. Daniken and Thole represented Daniken Tree Farm at the event and helped to sell fresh pumpkins and gourds.
Megan Braa
mbraa@bnd.com