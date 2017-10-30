Business Briefs: Keeven joins Bradford Bank, JusTeazin adds stylist

Bradford National Bank president Doug Stroud has announced that John Keeven has joined the staff of Bradford National Bank and will work out of the bank’s Highland facility. Keeven will primarily serve commercial and agriculture lending customers, but will also service residential real estate.
“John brings a great deal of experience and enthusiasm to this position. He is knowledgeable in all areas of commercial and ag lending, and very engaged in community activities,” Stroud said.
Keeven is a 2004 graduate of McKendree University with a B.S. degree in economics and finance. He has 13 years of banking experience.
“I’m excited to be a part of the Bradford National Bank family. As a community bank, their history and tradition of serving the commercial and agriculture lending needs in our area is quite impressive. I’m looking forward to working with business and ag customers in and around the Highland community,” Keeven said.
Keeven is a Highland Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, member of the Highland Rotary, the Highland Optimist Club, and the Knights of Columbus.
“I feel it is very important to be involved in community organizations and Bradford National Bank has a proven track record of supporting hundreds of organizations annually,” he said.
Keeven will maintain regular office hours at Bradford National Bank, located at 1100 Mercantile Drive in Highland, and can be reached by email at johnkeeven@bradfordbank.com or by calling 618-444-9901.
Founded in 1867, Bradford National Bank is celebrating 150 years of community banking.
For more information, visit bradfordbank.com.
JusTeazin welcomes new stylist
As JusTeazin’ celebrates its one-year anniversary in Highland, owner Shannon Hogg said she is excited to announce the addition of Chloe Dannels to the salon.
Dannels comes from Studio Renaissance in Edwardsville. She is looking to expand her personal business, and when she met Hogg at an event they “just clicked.”
“Chloe is a perfect addition to JusTeazin’. Her style and work ethic aligns with my company’s values and we’re lucky to have her talent joining our team,” said Hogg.
Dannels is very involved with Mount Olive Tree Family Church, where she teaches children’s church. She has a 10-month-old, Memphis, who keeps her on her toes. When asked what she was looking forward to at in her new job, Dannels said, “Immersing myself in Highland and getting to know the community better.”
“I love helping women feel better about themselves by sprucing up their hair color or giving them a new cut. I can’t wait to get to know new clients who hopefully will become friends,” she said.
Dannels accepts appointments Wednesday through Sunday.
JusTeazin’ is a beauty, cosmetic and personal care salon located at 818 Main St. in Highland.
