Around the area: Mills Apple Farm to host 5K, sausage supper & trolley tours set in Grantfork

Marine
5K set at Mills Apple Farm
Hospice of Southern Illinois will sponsor a “Off-Road Orchard 5K” on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Mills Apple Farm, 11477 Pocahontas Road in rural Marine.
Registration opens at 8 a.m., and the 5K start 9 a.m. Runners will enjoy an “off the track” experience through the apple orchard.
Cost is $40 per entry and includes apple cider and donuts at the finish line.
Register online at www.hospice.org/events or at the event.
For more information, contact Diana Haynes at dhaynes@hospice.org or 618-310-7047.
Grantfork
UCC to have sausage supper
The Men’s Fellowship at Grantfork United Church of Christ will have its 48th annual sausage supper on Saturday, Nov. 11 in the church’s Educational Building, 206 S. Locust St. Serving will be from 3 to 8 p.m. The all-you-can-eat, family-style meal will include homemade pork sausage, mashed potatoes and milk gravy, sauerkraut, green beans, apple sauce, bread, and homemade pie. Cost is $10 for adults and carry-outs; $5 for children ages 6-16; and kids 5 and under eat free.
Packaged fresh sausage and fried sausage will also be for sale. The United For Other group will also have a Country Corner, selling homemade goodies.
Trolley tour making encore trips
In the event you missed the trolley ride during the Grantfork Centennial or would just like to do it again, Laurence Schwartz has agreed to do another day of trolley rides and telling the history of Grantfork. Tours will begin on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m., starting at the Senior Center. Cost of the tour will be $5 per person, and each trolley ride will hold 20 people. Centennial items will be for sale at the Senior Center.
St. Gertrude to have special dinner
Members of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Grantfork are invited to attend the Parish Feast Day Dinner that will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at Diamond Mineral Springs. The dinner will be provided by the parish. Sign-up sheets are in the back of the church.
Troy
Quilt & Art Show set at UCC
The Women’s Guild of Friedens United Church of Christ, 207 E. Center St. in Troy, will have its 16th annual Quilt and Art Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Admission is $2, which also entitles you to coffee and cookies.
There will be new, heirloom, and baby quilts, plus afghans, wall hangings, table runners, as well as miscellaneous and Christmas items to view.
The Art Show will have oils, pastels, pen, pencil, acrylic, photography, water color, and mixed media pieces.
There will also be pecans and cutlery for sale, a bake sale, country store, craft stand, and other vendors. Lunch will also be available for purchase. There will also be a raffle for handmade items, including a quilt, afghan, painting, and table runner.
The public is encouraged to enter items in the show. Entries will be accepted Nov. 8-10. Pre-registration is required for artwork. Call 618-677-6535 for times.
For more information, call Vicki at 618-667-3161, Gloria at 618-667-2436 (quilts), or Diana at 618-667-7074 (art).
Carlyle
Wheatfield FD to have chicken dinner
The Wheatfield Fire Department will have a chicken dinner with dressing and all the trimmings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12 at the church hall in Beaver Prairie, 13322 Church Road in rural Carlyle. Carry-outs will be available. Watch for signs on U.S. 50, Illinois 127, and Illinois 143.
Collinsville
Learn about tree health
Ever wonder how to identify a certain tree or at least make an educated guess even in the dead of winter? Join University of Illinois Extension Master Naturalist Ned Siegel and learn how every tree has certain key characteristics that might be useful to learn its identity. Hands-on activities will be included.
The workshop is Friday, Nov. 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the University of Illinois Extension Office, 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, in Collinsville. There is a $5 fee. Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists may attend for free. Call 618-344-4230 to register by Nov. 10. You may also register online at web.extension.illinois.edu/mms.
If you need a reasonable accommodation to attend this program, call 618-344-4230.
U of I Extension enrolling Master Naturalist students
Do you want to know more about horticulture? Are you looking for ways to volunteer and connect with other gardening enthusiasts? The University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program trains adult volunteers who assist on many local projects. Master Gardeners grow produce for area food pantries, maintain demonstration gardens, and teach educational workshops for youth and adults.
Classroom and online training is available. Classroom sessions are Tuesdays, Jan. 9 through March 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online training is conducted January through April, and participants work at their own pace. All trainees receive a copy of the Illinois Master Gardener Manual. Topics included in training are soil health, fruit and vegetable production, ornamentals and landscape design, disease and insect management, and much more. Classroom training cost $250 and online training costs $350.
Participants must pre-register for the training by Dec. 1. Applications are available at the U of I Extension Office at 1 Regency Plaza in Collinsville. They are also available online at extension.illinois.edu/mms. If you have questions regarding the Master Gardener training, contact Sarah Ruth at 618-939-3434 or ruth1@illinois.edu.
New Baden
Church to have chicken dinner
St. George Catholic Parish will have a chicken dinner on Sunday, Nov. 12. Serving is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. George Community Life Center (Hodapp Hall), 317 E. Maple St. in New Baden.
The menu includes fried chicken, roast pork, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, corn, coleslaw, Jell-O salads, bakery bread, homemade desserts and beverages.
Price is $11 for adults; $5 for children ages 5-12; and children under 5 eat free. Carry-outs will also be available. Veterans dining in will eat for ½ price, $5.
Attendance prizes and raffles will be held in conjunction with the dinner.
Trenton
“Essential Oils” class to be held
The Kaskaskia College Department of Industrial and Continuing Education will be offering an “Essential Oils” class at the Trenton Education Center on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 15 and 16, 2017 from 5 to 8 p.m. The registration number for this class is COED 5494 TR02E.
Students will learn to use essential oils to improve your environment and well-being. Many oils are thought to improve mood and general health. Various oils and ideas for use will be included in the class. Cost for this class is $30.
For more information or to register, contact the Trenton Education Center at 618-545-3475. Space is limited, so register early. All students must pre-register for this workshop.
