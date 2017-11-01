Around Town
City to repair asphalt streets
The city of Highland’s Public Works Department has contracted with Corrective Asphalt Materials in South Roxana to perform asphalt rejuvenating maintenance on city streets.
Work is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1 and finish within three to four days, weather permitting. The contractor is placing “no parking” signs along the streets that will receive the treatment. Notification flyers will be placed at residences explaining the process prior to the work. The process works similar to oiling and chipping and the application takes about one hour. A light application of sand will go on top of the product, and then traffic can continue. Parking can resume when the signs are removed.
If you have any questions, you may call Public Works at 618-654-6823.
Recycle your pumpkin
Don’t trash that old pumpkin — compost it.
On Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m., you can bring your old pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns (free of paint, stick-on-decorations and candles) to Highland Elementary School, 1600 Lindenthal Ave., where they will be collected by Madison County Planning and Development to be composted.
Still feeling in the Halloween spirit? Feel free to wear your costume. Also, there will be prize drawings, games and free hot chocolate.
For more information, email bklamb@co.madison.il.us.
Fundraiser
HIS KIDS to have trivia night
HIS KIDS will have its seventh annual trivia night on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Highland VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia starts at 7 p.m. Cost is $160 for tables of eight. There will also be a silent auction and raffles. Contact Tracey at 618-401-2533 to reserve a table. HIS KIDS is a Highland-based charity that supports families of children affected by cancer.
Clubs
League of Writers to meet
The Highland League of Writers will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 6 in meeting room No. 2 at the Korte Recreation Center in Highland. Anyone interested in writing is invited to attend. Bring your ideas, plots, or thoughts, up to several pages for a friendly critique. Poetry, memoirs, magazine, anything written are welcome. You can also come just to hear the member readings. There are no dues, fees or assigned topics. Meetings are normally the first and third Monday each month. For additional information call Chuck Schwend at 618-887-4797 or email schwendcharles@yahoo.com. Visit the club at charlesbschwend.com/the-highland-league-of-writers/.
Food
Church to have free Thanksgiving meal for community
The Mission Board of Evangelical United Church of Christ will have a free Thanksgiving meal for the community from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19.
The meal will include turkey, dressing and all the trimmings, plus homemade pie. RSVP by calling 618-654-7459 with the number of people planning to attend. The reservation deadline is Nov. 15.
The meal will be in the church’s social hall, 2520 Poplar St. in Highland. All guests are asked to use the doors to the left of the main sanctuary. Look for the signs. Doors will not open before 4 p.m.
Senior Menu
Faith Countryside Homes invites all seniors 60 and older to join them for their fun, food and companionship community meal program. Meals are served Monday through Friday, excluding holidays, in the Countryside Community Center, 1331 26th St. Reservations for the upcoming week should be made by 1 p.m. this Friday. Call 618-651-3293. The cost is $3.50 per person.
Monday, Nov. 6: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, creamed spinach, bread, peach pie.
Tuesday, Nov. 7: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, bread, luscious fruit dessert.
Wednesday, Nov. 8: Cheeseburger on a bun, French fries, relish plate, ice cream.
Thursday, Nov. 9: Resident’s choice.
Friday, Nov. 10: Butter crumb fish, baked potato, creamed corn, banana pudding parfait.
