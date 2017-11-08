Trick-or-Treat Trail in Highland

Brayden Schafer takes a ride around the Square in his special circus cage during the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Maveric Seelen and his mother Trisha Seelen look at his newly acquired Tootsie Roll Pop at the Square during the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Madelyn Winning, 5, shows off her candy pail during the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Alex Mitchell, takes a ride around the Square in the Alex Express during the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Lucas Barbee, 10, poses near the Square in his handmade costume as a character from the Legend of Zelda during the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Timothy Marsh grabs his candy filled jack-o-lantern from the Special Olympics mascot at the Square during the annual Trick-or-Treat on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Shane and Timothy Marsh march around the Square in Highland in their matching Star Wars costumes during the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Jaxson Rose,3, dressed as the Pillsbury Doughboy, eyes some candy inside Lee’s Loan, Jewlery & More during the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Shane Marsh smiles in his Darth Vader costume as he is pushed around the Square during the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Josie, Jace and Jonah Kox, pose for a group picture at the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail at the Square in Highland on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Carter Cook, 4, does the signature Bowser roar in his costume at the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Lily Siebold, 2, grabs a sweet treat from the Rinderer Law Firm in Highland during the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail event on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
Paula Redman from the Highland Area Community Foundation hands out candy inside the Highland Chamber of Commerce during the annual Trick-or-Treat Trail on Oct. 27. During the event, kids of all ages dress in their Halloween finery went around to Highland businesses to trick-or-treat.
