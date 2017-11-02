Local author pens new book on candy making

Charles Schwend has authored several books in several genres, from magical fantasy to to real-life biography of a World War II prison of war.
The Marine man also has several unique hobbies, among them are beekeeping, shiitake mushroom cultivation, making homemade wines, and raising unusual fruits. He also makes cordials, a type of confection in which a fruit filling is placed within a chocolate shell.
His candies, which are often holiday gifts for friends and family, have developed quite a following. So, for his eighth book, Schwend decided to pass his secrets on to others.
His new book, “Homemade Cordials” will enable the reader to successfully make a good, quality cordial to their liking, with basic kitchen equipment and will improve their cordial-making skills.
“Anyone can make a cordial that will rival anything that can be bought,” Schwend said.
The first book signing will be on Friday, Nov. 4 from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from noon to 5 p.m., at the St. Louis Indie Book Fair at the Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N. Grand Ave. in St. Louis. Future book signings will be announced at later date.
Homemade Cordials is available from the author at charlesbschwend.com or schwendcharles@yahoo.com, Amazon and will be on Ebay soon for $14.99, plus $2.50 shipping and hanlding.
Schwend served 20 years in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a chief petty officer. He majored in journalism, and has a specialization in museology – the conservation, preservation and restoration of museum artifacts. He co-founded the Highland League of Writers in 2008.
Schwend is available for lectures and other engagements and can be contacted at 618-363-9104 or 618-887-4797.
Schwend previously authored seven books:
▪ Dragon Dreams
▪ Words To Read — A Collection of Short Stories
▪ Gulag #7 — The Authorized Biography of Karl Heinz Lawrenz;
▪ The Magical Switch;
▪ The Keys, And Other Short Stories and
▪ The Palace of Virtual Reality.
Comments