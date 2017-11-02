VFW post, auxiliary hold membership recognition

The VFW Post 5694 in Highland and its auxiliary recognized those who have been members of the either organization for five years or more during their annual Membership Dinner on Oct. 14.
The special guest for the eventing was state assistant membership chairman Lee Wallace from Caseyville Post 1117.
Membership pins were also presented to post members and auxiliary members during an award ceremony, held after the dinner.
VFW members
70 years: Roland Harris.
65 years: James A. Apken, Roland Keller, and Hugo Wilke.
60 years: Wesley Haberer.
50 years: Leonard Frank, Francis Huelsmann, David Long, Wayne Moore, and Wesley Stueber.
40 years: Bernard Kane and Dana Williams.
35 years: Keith Brendel, Kenneth Cline, Thomas Dixon Jr., and Phillip Klostermann.
20 years: Floyd F. Bone, Allen Luehm, Jack Patton, and Randy Talleur.
15 years: Burl Cason, David Litteken, William Osley, and Dan Sweeney.
10 years: Adam D. Aldinger, Nathan Hastings, Gene Kessinger, Gerry Klenke, Jeffrey Lutes, Christina Nagel, Francis Ostrander, Jennifer Ostrander, Van Powell, Christopher Rife, Christian Simmonds, Craig Smith, William Thorpe, and Amanda Wesbrook.
5 years: Justin Berry, Michael Capelle, Michael Gilbert, Troy Huddle, Emmet Klump, Alan Lang, Jenna Lock, Justin Lock, Joshua Logan, Keith Mettler, Boyd Rinderer, Shane Sawyer, Harry Volberg, Glen Weber, and Ty Wesbrook.
Auxiliary members
70 years: Jeanette Hammel and Colleen Poss.
65 years: June Bohnenstiehl.
50 years: Shirley Anderson, Jeanne Gramlich, Carol Heilig, and Elizabeth Maerz.
45 years: Hazel Haney, Marie Isert, Nancy Rieke, and Connie Witsberger.
40 years: Lori Bohnenstiehl, Doris Buske, Joyce Giger, Mary Kovach, Georgia Pollard, Janice Schlechte, Joann Steiner, and Kay Whitecotton.
35 years: Mary Horton, Cecilia Maerz, and Donna Kay Stoff.
30 years: Freda Cahoon, Wilma Kamper, Janet Kleinmann, and Sara Stein.
25 years: Kelly Cuneo, Melissa Huckleberry, Joyce Linenfelser, Rosemary Neathery, Jean Oestringer, Verneda Rowe, and Florence Schrage.
20 years: Barbara Ashford, Arletta Clarke, Ruth Hauenstein, Caylin McCombs, Patricia Patton, Ella Wilson, and Debbie Workman.
15 years: Brenda Brede, Dorothy Deibert, Helen Dugan, Mary Hansen, Jody Lux, Betty Smith, Colleen Voegele, and Carole Wells.
10 years: Shirley Jackowski, Gail Joyner, Niala Keilbach, Joan Kessinger, and Susan Lutes.
5 years: Bertella Branham, Kathy Frey, Sharon Young, and Carol Zweck.
