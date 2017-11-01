For turf plan to take root, money will be needed up front, board says

Highland senior Colten Knebel is usually the starting left guard on the offensive line but here he is shown getting to tote the ball as he follows his blocking, including by his twin brother, Dylan Knebel, on the right side of the photo. Colten Knebel rumbled for a 25-yard gain on the play and later on, Dylan Knebel had a 25-yard run of his own. Jody Becker For the News Leader