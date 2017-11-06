Highland deputy clerk to lead statewide organization

Highland’s deputy city clerk has been elected president of the Municipal Clerks of Illinois.
On Oct. 11, Lana Hediger, the city of Highland’s executive assistant and deputy city clerk, was installed as the organization’s president. She said the group is dedicated to educate clerks throughout Illinois.
“I’ve been honored to be a member of this organization, and I feel honored they have elected me as their president,” Hediger said.
Hediger has been working for the city since 1993, where she began as a part-time front desk clerk. She said she fell in love with the job, and after a short time, became a full-time employee. She was appointed as the deputy city clerk in 1999.
“I love what I do, and I am happy I am able to do it,” Hediger said.
While countless positions help to make Highland what it is, Hediger’s is at the hub that connects upper administration with the city’s many departments, and quite often, the public. As deputy clerk, she prepares the City Council meeting agendas, preforms clerical duties for the city and City Council. She also has to keep up to date with changing state legislation as it pertains to the city’s core duties.
When City Manager Mark Latham first came to work in Highland, he encouraged Hediger to become a certified clerk. After doing some research, Hediger attended her first meeting with the Municipal Clerks of Illinois.
“I am very thankful for that,” Hediger said.
Latham said Hediger’s election is the first time someone in Highland has had held such a position with the organization. He said Hediger is an extremely knowledgeable public servant that Highland is lucky to have.
“She’s very good at what she does,” Latham said. “New clerks call her for advice. She’s been a good role model for a lot of these new clerks.”
Before being named president, Hediger has served as the Municipal Clerks of Illinois vice president, secretary, scholarship committee chair, by-laws committee chair and District 9 director.
Hediger is also a member of the Southwestern Illinois Municipal Clerks Association, and has served as its secretary, vice president, president and scholarship committee chair. She is also a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians.
“I’m pretty proud of it,” Hediger said.
She said she is most proud of earning a fellowship in The Aethian Leadership Society, a program offered by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks but created by clerks and scholars from Illinois. While participating in the program, Hediger said clerks read classic pieces of literature about famous leaders. After finishing the selected novel, participants must write an essay and conduct a six- to eight-hour long dialogue about leadership lessons. Among some of the leaders Hediger has read about were President Lincoln, Juilette Gordon Low, Cleopatra, Ronald Reagan, Henry V, and George Armstrong Custer.
Hediger has participated in about 19 sessions with the society.
“I think I am actually addicted to them,” she said.
Comments