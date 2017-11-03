Highland area police briefs: Oct. 14-26

Editor’s note: The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
HPD warrant arrests
▪ Kaylee R. Kampmann, 23, of Staunton was arrested by HPD on Oct. 24 on a warrant from Wood River police for failure to appear in court ona charge of resisting a peace officer. Kampmann posted bond and was released.
▪ James P. Heady, 49, of Highland was arrested by HPD on Oct. 25 on two warrants. Heady was wanted by Alton polic for failure to appear in court of a charge of being a pedestrian under the influence. He was also wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant from St. Louis County on a charge of possession of heroin. He was taken to Madison County Jail.
Man charged with felony retail theft
Highland police charged Wade M. Wood, 49, of Caseyville on Oct. 25 with felony retail theft for allegedly taking an Apple TV, crossbow, hunting bow, and a Razor hoverboard from Walmart.
HPD misdemeanors, tickets, citations
Oct. 14
▪ Clyde D. Armistead, 74, of Highland was charged with improper backing and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.
Oct. 15
▪ Holden J. Hillesheim, 20, of Highland was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage.
▪ Zachary M. Matt, 26, of Sorento was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license.
Oct. 16
▪ Shane M. Missey, 43, of Trenton was charged with failure to stop/yield at an intersection.
▪ Sandi L. Eddy, 44, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
▪ Joshua R. Buck, 30, of Highland was charged with having an expired vehicle registration.
Oct. 17
▪ April M. Gardner, 29, of Highland was charged with unlawful use of an electronic communications device.
Oct. 18
▪ Collin L. Chasteen, 20, of Highland was charged with speeding.
Oct. 20
▪ Tucker L. Lurkins, 23, of Highland was charged with failure to report an accident to police, failure to give information after striking an unattended vehicle or property, driving in the wrong lane, and driving upon the sidewalk.
▪ Jessica M. Dillow, 31, of Highland was charged with speeding.
Oct. 21
▪ April B. Davis-Henley, 34, of Collinsville was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and having an expired vehicle registration.
Oct. 23
▪ Zakary R. Huff, 29, of Highland was charged with driving while having a suspended/revoked license, operation of an uninsured motor vehicle, and having an expired vehicle registration.
Oct. 24
▪ Jeffery T. Thies, 49, of Highland was charged with illegal transportation of alcohol.
Oct. 26
▪ Ada M. Baker, 50, of Pocahontas was charged with retail theft for allegedly taking a hoverboard from Walmart.
▪ A juvenile boy, 16, of Highland was charged with failure to yield when making a left turn.
