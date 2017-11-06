Bigger donations to school will be bigger recognition under proposed formula

Highland Woman’s Club members Joann Bellm, Mary Jane Campbell and Catherine Boulanger recently presented Anne Hickey, assistant principal of Highland Primary, with approximately 40 books donated by members. A check for $1,350. for the Highland Literacy Program and a check for $200 for the Angel Fund Literacy Program were also donated. The Highland Woman’s Club has been an on going organization in Highland for 95 years. It was chartered in 1923 by 29 civic minded women to provide intellectual advancement for its members and to promote support for many community activities. If anyone is interested in joining the club, contact Cathy at 618-973-2249. Provided