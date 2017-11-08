Around the Area: Attorney to have free legal clinic in New Douglas

Kaitlyn “Katie” Rausch Crossen has created a free legal clinic for the citizens of New Douglas.
Rausch grew up in New Douglas. She said she wanted to give back to the community by creating the clinic. Currently, Rausch works as an attorney at Evans Law Firm P.C. in O’Fallon. Her area of expertise is in estate planning, such as handling wills and powers of attorney. She also specializes in family law and general civil litigation.
Rausch said she plans on holding the first legal clinic Saturday, Nov. 18. But she said that date is subject to change. She said to note that if there is additional work to be done, such as completing an entire estate plan, there will be a discounted fee associated with the additional work. Light refreshments will also be provided at the clinic.
If anyone is interested in signing up for a time slot, or has additional questions, Rausch said to contact her via phone at 618-567-6361, via email at kaitlynrausch@evanslawfirmpc.com or via her Facebook page at: Kaitlyn M. Rausch, Attorney at Law.
Glen Carbon
Model train show set
The Metro East Model Railroad Club will host an open house Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its club house, located at 180 Summit St. in Glen Carbon (the old Glen Carbon Firehouse/City Hall). Visitors are welcome to view the trains running on the club’s 18-by-27-foot HO scale, multi-level, model railroad. Admission is free. For more information, call Bob at 618-476-9228 or Bill at 618-254-6596 or check the website at www.trainweb.org/memrc .
Alhambra
Salem UCC plans events
Salem Church will observe Totenfest on Sunday, Nov. 26 at the 10 a.m. service. This service will be in memory of all members who have past away this year. This year’s Totenfest will be in memory of Lorna McGee, Vernon Blom, Dale Mindrup, the Rev, Arnold Bizer, Trevor Hosto, Ron Debatin, Jack Frandsen, Dorothy Knabel and the Rev. Jerry Amiri.
Exhale Group will have its annual Turkeyfest on Sunday, Nov. 19, following the 10 a.m. worship service. They will be serving turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, bread, dessert and drinks. Cost of the event, if tickets are purchased ahead, are $8 for adults (ages 11 and up), $5 for children (ages 11 and under, and kids ages 3 and under are free. Adult tickets are $10 at the door.
The Women’s Guild will be selling pecans again this year. Cost of the pecans are $11 a pound. They will be available by Thanksgiving. There will be a sign-up sheet at the church or call the church office 618-488-3215 to order the pecans.
School News
Alhambra Primary will hold their annual Veterans Day Assembly on Friday, November 10, 2017. All veterans are invited to attend.
Alhambra Primary is now on Facebook. Look to see what is going on at the school.
The recent Box Top Contest was won by Mrs. Stearn’s class. With all the Box Tops that have been turned in, the PTO will receive a check in December for $522. Help the school by saving those Box Tops and dropping them off at the school.
The next PTO meeting will be on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Grantfork.
Flu Shots
A total of 154 shots were given to area residents, compliments of the Alhambra Township. This was less than in other years, but there was no health fair and the hours were different, which may have caused the difference in people turning out for the shots.
